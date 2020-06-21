Coaching baseball has defined Richy Brooks’ life.
But there’s an even more important role he plays, and that’s being a father.
Many people get into coaching because of their children; they want to be close to their kids while they’re in athletics and they want to find a way to connect. But long before Brooks was a father, he was a coach.
“I told all three of them and I stick by this: I didn’t get into coaching because of them,” Brooks said. “That’s what the good Lord led me to do, and I would’ve continued coaching had they wanted to do anything else.”
Although Brooks’ goal wasn’t to coach his sons, he’s spent the last 10 years with at least one child on the Benjamin Russell baseball team.
Caleb Brooks, who graduated in 2014, started the trend of playing for his father; Connor Brooks, who graduated in 2017, is now playing ball at the University of West Alabama; and Cade Brooks, who just graduated in 2020, is headed to Southern Union. All three of them played for the Wildcats under Richy.
“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Connor said. “There was difficulty with having a target on your back from other kids; you always had to be at 100%. You couldn’t take a break. If other kids saw you taking a break, they thought, ‘Well, I guess we can too now.’ You’re kind of the standard and you really have to set an example, but the fun thing was getting to play for the guy who taught me baseball.”
Richy knew what he was getting into when he had been the longtime coach at Benjamin Russell and he and his wife, Debbie, decided to have his sons transfer to Alexander City Schools prior to their seventh-grade years so they could play for BRHS. Richy himself had also been coached by his dad and, like Connor, said he wouldn’t change that experience for anything.
However, Richy also didn’t want to force his children to follow in his footsteps — and he didn’t have to.
“I was extremely blessed in that my kids, I’ve never had to make them do anything,” Richy said. “As far as athletics and playing baseball, I’ve never made them do it; they just wanted to do it. Just (Friday) morning, Cade and Connor got up at 6 a.m. to a field in Auburn to work on some stuff; I didn’t make them do that. They chose to do that.”
But the Brooks boys did learn an intense work ethic from their father, and for that, they’re thankful.
“He’s never had to ask us or tell us to go to work, but he instilled that work ethic in us,” Connor said. “Me and Cade have been getting after it this summer, and I’m blessed to have a brother that’s close to my age that plays baseball. But I think my dad will say he never had to worry about if we would work at it. We all have a strong work ethic, and I’m proud of that.”
One big challenge all coaches’ kids seem to have in common is dealing with the appearance of favoritism. All three Brooks boys, who have a lot of talent on the baseball field, said they heard from players, fans and other parents alike accusations of getting playing time based solely on being Richy’s sons.
Because of that, Richy worked extremely hard to ensure he wasn’t showing any signs of favoritism.
“I think he just treated me like any other player,” Cade said. “If anything, he put a higher standard on me and expected more out of me. I think that was because I had more knowledge of the game because I had been around it my whole life. I really think that helped me but I don’t think he treated me any lighter than anyone else.”
Richy said, “My philosophy was I tried my best to treat them like I did everyone else. I actually probably treated them a little worse. You go overboard, and my dad did the same thing with me. You go overboard to not show favoritism. If your son is starting above someone else’s son, people are going to assume you’re showing favoritism. I’ve tried to really make sure people knew I was harder on my kids than anybody else.”
And anyone who knows Richy knows he’s an emotional guy. He takes a loss probably harder than anyone else on the team, and he tends to wear his emotions on his sleeves. With the Brooks family still living in Auburn, there were some long car rides home for his boys.
“Oh, let me tell you; there were times when we rode home that were complete silence,” Connor said. “If we had a bad game or his team just didn’t play well, he would be very reactionary and emotional. That’s just the way he is. When I was a ninth- and 10th-grader, I would not say anything because I was intimidated. But I learned what to say and how to talk to him, and I’d try to be a voice of reason.”
Over the years of coaching his sons, Richy learned several lessons along the way and many of them had to do with his emotions. Admittedly, Richy said he was likely hardest on Caleb because he was the oldest and the first Brooks son to come through the program.
“I think he lightened up a little bit,” said Caleb, who has stayed in the sports world with R&B Media in Alexander City and has even started coaching some travel ball. “He kinda realized that he can be too hard in situations that he didn’t need to be. I had a different personality than both of them also, so he treated us all a little bit different, but I think my time coming through went by so fast for him. He realized he needed to enjoy it, so with Connor and Cade, he really tried to soak it in and enjoyed it more.”
Because Richy has spent so long coaching and all his sons are in the sports world, baseball and sports in general are a common topic of conversation in the Brooks’ household.
“Probably 95% of our relationship is baseball or sports of some kind,” Connor said. “But that’s just how our family is.”
And the one holding that all together is Richy’s wife, Debbie. Being a coach’s wife is tough enough and being a player’s mom also has its set of obstacles, but Debbie took on those roles multiplied by four in stride.
“She wasn’t at everything because she just couldn’t be, but she was at as much as she could be,” Caleb said. “She was the one that kind of picked you up and was there when you needed someone to encourage you. I appreciate my mom a lot. She played a bigger role when we were younger because Dad couldn’t be at everything. She played as big a part in us being the baseball players we became as he did.”
Now Cade has graduated so Richy doesn’t have any more children coming through the program. He said many have asked him if he plans to retire, but just like Richy didn’t get into coaching for his sons, he’s not going to stop coaching because his sons aren’t there anymore.
Although Richy will of course miss having his sons out on the field with him, he said the toughest part is going to be those trips home after games and practices.
“As much as it’ll be different coaching, it’ll be a lot different riding to and from school,” Brooks said. “I’ve had someone in the car with me going both ways since 2008. I wouldn’t trade that time for anything. That’s a lot of good bonding time that a lot of fathers would love to have with their sons. I’m blessed because we got to have that.”