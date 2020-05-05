It’s one thing to be a dual-sport student-athlete at the high school level, but it takes a whole new level of commitment to do so in college.
Benjamin Russell’s Hezekiah Hunter is no stranger to hard work though, so it just makes sense for him to continue his multi-sport career at the next level.
“He’s used to it,” Wildcat wrestling coach Michael Ransaw said. “He’s prepared himself by playing football then going straight into wrestling. He’s a worker and I think he wouldn’t have it any other way. He knows how to do one sport and go into the other and at the same time training year round for both of them.”
Last week, Hunter committed to Iowa Wesleyan University, where if he has it his way, he’ll continue to play football and wrestle. Iowa Wesleyan is a Division III program in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and it turned out to be the perfect fit for Hunter. One of the biggest draws was the likelihood he’ll be able to continue both sports.
“I just really went down to see what the school was like, what I could major in and all that,” Hunter said. “I picked that school because it had everything.”
Hunter is planning to major in sports management or physical education and he said as long as it works out weight-wise, the idea is to continue wrestling but his first and foremost priority will be playing football.
“If I have to lose too much weight, I won’t keep wrestling,” said Hunter, who finished his high school career as a second-place finisher in Class 6A at 170 pounds. “If I can stay in my weight and still wrestle, I’ll definitely do it. I’ve grown up playing both of them and I love both of them so if I can do it in college, I wanna do it.”
It still takes a special person to do two sports in college regardless of how much they’ve done it throughout high school.
“Any time one of our kids can get recognized as someone who is able to go to the next level, especially in two sports, that’s great,” Benjamin Russell football coach Kevin Smith said. “If anybody can do that, Hezekiah Hunter is one of those people who has the motor and the draft and the want to do it.
“Iowa Wesleyan has gotten a really good athlete and a good player; he’s a good wrestler and a good student. He’s just a drive all-around guy, so it’s great to see him going forward.”
All-around is one of the best ways to describe Hunter. He started on the varsity football team as a running back but then moved to linebacker during his junior year because the team needed him in that spot. However, when he was asked to return to running back, he took that role back and did so in spades. He finished with more than 1,000 yards on the ground as a senior in a year where the Wildcats struggled to find offensive consistency.
“He’s got an open ceiling; he can go as far as he wants,” Smith said. “He’s always said he doesn’t have the (physical) measurable but I always go back to what he did against Opelika (when he rushed for more than 200 yards) in a loss that we had. He’s able to put a team on his back and say, ‘Y’all just hop on.’ That just comes from his competitive drive and I think he can go as far as he wants.”
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Hunter has continued to work because he knows he’s going to have even stiffer competition when he’s playing and wrestling against college teams but he’s ready to take that on.