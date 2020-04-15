Haylee Hunter has had to grow up fast.
With both parents struggling with drugs issues and her father being in and out of jail for most of her childhood, Hunter’s had to help raise her younger siblings. The Benjamin Russell senior has worked, gone to school full time and somehow still found improved her softball skills.
So when it came time to nominate someone from BRHS for the Bryant-Jordan scholarship, there was no question for athletic director Pam Robinson.
“There was an issue that happened a while back, maybe around October, and I was just going through a lot all at one time,” Hunter said. “Coach Rob pulled me into her office and she just said, ‘I have something that’s perfect for you and you can get scholarship money for it.’”
Not only did Hunter win a scholarship when she was named a regional winner but she also pocketed a bit more money and a whole lot more well-deserved recognition Monday night. The annual Bryant-Jordan scholarship banquet was held virtually but it was no less special as Hunter was named the Class 6A student-achievement winner.
“This is huge,” Wildcat softball coach Jessica Johnson said. “Especially with the way things are going for the seniors this year, anything to recognize someone like her for everything she has been through and overcome, and she still has a positive attitude. She just comes in and gets it done.”
Hunter said her mother gave birth to her when her mom was very young and Hunter and her siblings moved back and forth between the care of her grandmother and her aunt. She’s seen her parents go through a lot and even though they weren’t necessarily the best role models, Hunter has learned from them.
“It’s helped me a lot because while I’ve grown up, I’ve always been told by my aunt and my grandma to not be like my parents,” Hunter said. “I’ve really held myself up to that.”
Helping to raise her siblings has also been somewhat of a blessing in disguise for Hunter as well.
“It’s actually fun to help raise your brothers and sisters and help teach them the right things,” Hunter said. “But it makes you have to grow up fast and realize that you can’t only fend for yourself. You have your sibling to fend for when I was taking care of them.”
And with such obstacles to overcome personally, Hunter said playing softball was almost a release.
“It really helps a lot,” Hunter said. “I’ve been playing since I was little and on the field, that’s the place I can let everything go. I don’t have to worry about anything else.”
Johnson said, “Some days, you can see a little more motivation and grit. She’ll want to do extra or be there early. I’ve definitely seen it, especially when she was younger, that it’s just a way to escape. Even now, I do feel like she uses it as a management tool and stress relief. It’s a place where she doesn’t have to be an adult.”
Hunter is currently signed to play softball at Stillman College so she said her first year is basically paid for, but she plans to put the Bryant-Jordan money away to use for her future years. Each regional winner receives a $3,000 scholarship and the class winners receive an additional $3,500. With the improvement Hunter showed this season before it was cut short due to the coronavirus, Johnson thinks Hunter has a bright future ahead of her.
“I expect her to go and work her butt off and become a big part of their program,” Johnson said. “Haylee is just an outgoing kid. Most kids have a certain type of person that they go toward but Haylee gets along with everybody; she gets along with little kids or grown-ups. She’s going to do big things.”
Hunter is the first state winner in either the achievement or the scholar-athlete category from Benjamin Russell since Benjamin Hendrix did it in 2018. Johnson said especially this year, it is nice for the Wildcats to be represented so well.
“To have something this positive come back and be able to represent our school and our program and for her to do that is great,” Johnson said. “Any positive recognition is always good and she definitely deserves it.”