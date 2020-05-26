In all but one year since coach Lee Wagoner took over the Benjamin Russell girls soccer program, the Wildcats have earned nods to the AHSAA North-South All-Star game. That didn’t change this year as rising senior Abigail Sims was named a member of the South team Friday.
“It’s a testament to Abigail first and foremost,” Wagoner said. “I give her complete credit. She’s been playing soccer since she was a little kid. I remember watching her when she was in youth soccer and I knew even at that age she was going to be something special.”
Wagoner thought Sims was a shoe-in for the North-South team this year especially after her production during the shortened season. Despite being just halfway through the year, Sims already had amassed 19 goals and 12 assists.
Although she’s always had natural talent, Sims had matched that well with her work ethic.
“You can have all the natural talent in the world but you still have to put in the work,” Wagoner said. “She has worked hard playing the youth leagues in Alex City and she’s worked hard ever since she’s been at Ben Russell. She also plays club soccer, so this is a huge testament to her.”
Throughout the years with the Wildcats, Sims has played in virtually every position except goalkeeper. Although she started on the JV team when she was a seventh-grader, Sims quickly moved up to the varsity squad that same year and played at various positions.
“She’s the type of player that can play any position on the field,” Wagoner said. “When she started out, we played her at the outside back position. She’s been at the wing position and she’s spent time playing center back before. The more she grew into her game, it was clear she’s an attacking player. We’ve played her at forward and at attacking center mid.”
A lot of that comes from her soccer IQ. Because she’s spent so much time around the game, Sims knows the roles of each position.
“Her versatility is unmatched,” Wagoner said. “You could tell her to go play any position and she knows exactly what to expect.”
With just one year left in her high school career, Sims has goals of playing at the next level and already has some schools looking at her. Wagoner is hoping that’ll only continue throughout the next season and he’s also looking for Sims to take on an even bigger leadership role.
“First and foremost, what we want out of all of our seniors, but especially Abigail, is to come in with a leadership role,” Wagoner said. “We want them to lead by being vocal and lead by example. I also expect her to stay true to herself and stay true to her game and just keep playing how she has over the years. We want her to be that offensive spark when we need it but also remain versatile enough to play elsewhere, and that’s what she does.”
Sims is one in a long list of Benjamin Russell soccer players who have earned nods to the AHSAA North-South rosters, and Wagoner is hopeful the program will continue to produce top level players.
“As long as I’ve been coaching here, we’ve had a girl named to North-South every year except for one and I think that just shines a light on what we’re doing for women’s soccer here in Alex City,” Wagoner said. “It’s a growing sport in the South, so we’re keeping up with the times. Hopefully we’re doing the right thing at Ben Russell to excel and even move ahead with the times.”