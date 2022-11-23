Over the weekend, Benjamin Russell wrestling competed against 35 teams from Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia and Florida in the Gulf Coast Clash in Mobile. The Wildcats took home a 10th place team finish, along with a first place finish by senior Jamarion Whetstone.
“It was a really tough tournament,” head coach Michael Ransaw said. “Very, very stout. As a team, I was very pleased. We did not have our point scorers where they should have been, but we finished tenth out of 35 teams. I think we did a great job as a varsity team in our first outing.”
The highlight of the tournament individually was Whetstone, who placed first overall in the 160 pound division and was awarded the Gulf Coast Clash Most Outstanding Wrestler Award.
Outside of the always dominant Whetstone, the entire Wildcats team competed hard in the Varsity and Elite Divisions.
In Elite, Benjamin Russell had four boys place in the top-5 of their respective weight classes. Chresten Johnson placed third, Lee Leonard placed fourth and Jartavious Burroughs and Tymon Belyeu each placed fifth.
As was the case with Whetstone, Ransaw said many of his players were not yet in wrestling shape, still coming back into the fold from other sports like football. In the case of Belyeu, who just completed his senior football year, Ransaw said he did well for his conditioning level but expects even bigger things as the year goes on.
“Tymon was ranked No. 3 in the state of Alabama in the preseason,” Ransaw said. “We voted him the most improved wrestler last year. The one match he lost over the weekend, he only lost by a couple points. The kid he lost to won the whole thing. Once we get him into wrestling shape, his name will be popping up a lot.”
As for a guy like Leonard, he too lost a close match, and is more than capable of being the top dog for the Wildcats wrestling team.
“Lee Leonard lost a close match due to the fact he wasn’t in the best shape,” Ransaw said. “Lee has made tremendous strides. He is one of the top in his weight class.”
As both Whetstone and Ransaw noted, the team did tremendously well given that the tournament was the beginning of the year, tough as always and the team was limited in terms of total practice time.
“We have young men that you can see are going to be so much better once we really start working them,” Ransaw said.
On the girls side, Brooklyn Cottingham picked up a fourth place finish on the afternoon, following up a first place finish at the Piedmont Invitational last week. Cottingham is one of six female wrestlers for Benjamin Russell, but Ransaw hopes her early season success garners more attention for women in the sport.
“She came back this weekend, facing wrestlers who have been wrestling for a while, and finished fourth,” Ransaw said. “That was a great accomplishment. Our program is building, and hopefully this type of win will get more girls to come out.”
The Wildcats had to cancel a match on Tuesday, due to illness running through the team, but will pick back up after the Thanksgiving break at the Gardendale Invitational on Dec. 2.