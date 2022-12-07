On Tuesday, Benjamin Russell varsity wrestling split a trimatch with visiting Tallassee and Lincoln, defeating Lincoln but losing to Tallassee.
While the season is still very young, head coach Michael Ransaw had plenty to be excited about with his group
“The guys we take to the mat now are go-getters,” Ransaw said. “They are beasts. They go out and win.”
Benjamin Russell’s first match was against Lincoln, defeating the visitors 40-30. The score was not indicative of the result, as Benjamin Russell had to forfeit many of its lower weight classes.
The Wildcats had to forfeit five weight classes against the Golden Bears due to still being in the process of shaping its roster and getting final weights set. Some wrestlers wrestled down in the junior varsity side of things, to get them back in game shape.
“Once we get our lineup, everyone knows we will be right where we need to be,” Ransaw said.
In matches that the Wildcats did wrestle, the home team won eight of its nine contests.
Isaiah Stamps and Sandlin Pike dispatched of their counterparts relatively quickly, before Lee Leonard came in for the 144 pound match.
Leonard defeated his man in under 30 seconds, jogging back to his bench just as quickly as he had left it.
Ashton Clark had the longest match between the two schools, taking a 16-9 lead before finally earning his win. Clark had multiple chances where he almost earned the pin, but ultimately silenced the match by slamming his man to the mat and earning the victory.
Arguably the best wrestler for Benjamin Russell and one of the best wrestlers in the state, Jamarion Whetstone had no issues with his man, earning a 13-1 win.
In the 165 pound match, Savon Spradley took his guy well off the floor, slamming his opponent hard into the mat en route to a 11-3 victory. Jartavious Burroughs followed suit with a 3-0 win of his own.
The only loss for the Wildcats against Lincoln came in a closely fought match between Lincoln’s Matthew Davis and Benjamin Russell’s Jai’untae Tuck. Tuck got held down on the floor early, and was never able to recover his positioning.
In the heavyweight division, Tymon Belyeu picked up the Wildcats’ final win of the match.
“We dominated,” Ransaw said. “Our guys were just more physical. Our guys came out there like they were supposed to.”
Benjamin Russell’s second opponent of the night was Tallassee, a budding rival for the Wildcats’ wrestling program.
“Tallassee is always a great competitor,” Ransaw said.
The two programs were fairly even on the mat, but the final score paints a different story. The Tigers won 50-18, but picked up five forfeits along the way. The five forfeits ended up accounting for 30 points towards Tallassee's total score.
“Even giving up the five forfeits, the score was not bad at all for us,” Ransaw said.
The contest was back and forth all night, as Stamps picked up an opening win but Pike fell following.
Leonard earned another quick victory, as did Whetstone, but Clark was outmatched by his opponent in between the two wins and lost 17-2.
Spradley earned a victory after Whetstone, giving Benjamin Russell back to back wins for the first time against the Tigers and a bit of hope towards a victory. However, a Tuck loss and a forfeit doomed the night.
The heavyweight Belyeu capped things off with a victory, sending the Wildcats home with a good taste in their mouth, but there is still plenty of work to do according to Ransaw.
“We still need to get in shape, we are still not in wrestling shape,” Ransaw said. “That is partly on coach, that is also on the wrestlers too. It is still early. It was not a bad outing at all, especially due to the forfeits.”
Win or loss, with every match being recorded and documented, Ransaw said every second his team competes gets his squad just one second closer to being at their very best.
“Every match, every time we compete, we take something from it,” Ransaw said.
