Benjamin Russell wrestling vs Tallassee and Lincoln 18
Buy Now

Isaiah Stamps holds a Tallassee wrestler down during his win against the Tigers on Dec. 6, 2022.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

On Tuesday, Benjamin Russell varsity wrestling split a trimatch with visiting Tallassee and Lincoln, defeating Lincoln but losing to Tallassee.

PHOTOS: Benjamin Russell wrestling takes on Tallassee and Lincoln

1 of 22

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you