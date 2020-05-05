Although their season was completed, there was still a lot in store for Benjamin Russell’s wrestling seniors. The Wildcats placed second at the AHSAA Class 6A championships and were still waiting to be presented with their red map.
But all that had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had a whole program set up for them where (AHSAA executive director) coach (Steve Savarese) was going to come down and give them their trophy,” Benjamin Russell coach Michael Ransaw said. “We had individual trophies for them. They did not get to be a part of that like my seniors did my first year here. It was just one more thing that I wanted to do for them.”
Although it wasn’t possible to replicate the feeling of a runner-up trophy presentation, Ransaw decided to take matters into his own hands and find a way to honor his senior class. He had signs made with each of their names printed on them as well as a “We proudly support BR wrestling” sign. Those now line his yard.
“I just wanted to show them they have a coach who still loves you, still cares about you,” Ransaw said. “We’re one family and we’re in this together. I wanted to show them their senior year was actually still a senior year. It was just something that sat on my heart and I wanted to do something.”
Ransaw knows the gesture can’t replace the things his seniors have lost this year but he said it was important to show that theme of Benjamin Russell’s wrestling program being familial. Since Day 1 of him taking over the wrestling program, Ransaw has tried to instill that and he felt now more than ever it was important to keep it going.
“I’m very close to everyone in my program from the athletes to the parents to the administrators and coaches that help us,” Ransaw said. “Our success is because of the passion that I’ve brought to this program. We are all a family and these seniors got rifted on, so I wanted to do something to say, ‘You guys are my boys and I want to make sure we still recognize you.’”