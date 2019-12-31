For the second consecutive season, Benjamin Russell traveled to Wetumpka and took the first-place trophy at the Indians Invitational. The Wildcats took a big lead after one day and finished with five individual champions plus five more top-four finishes to earn 255.5 points, defeating the closest competition by 28.5 points.
“We just had to continue to wrestle the way we were wrestling,” BRHS coach Michael Ransaw said. “Continue to pressure people and that’s what they did. I just stressed to them to give 100 percent and they got everyone focused and did just that.”
The biggest standout of the weekend was Hezekiah Hunter who claimed first place at 172 pounds, earning his team 51.5 points. Hunter had three pins in the first minute to set up a showdown with John Paul Uter of Gulf Shores who was ranked No. 1 in Class 6A in the latest Alabama Wrestling Coaches rankings.
Hunter, who has split time between two weight divisions this season, got his first chance at Uter this season and he took advantage of the opportunity. Hunter pinned Uter in just 1:36, sending the Wildcat bench into celebration and clinching the top spot in the team standings.
“There’s some history behind that and Uter is a great athlete,” Ransaw said. “Ryan Spradley beat him to get into the finals last year. He’s a great wrestler and they could get matched up again. (Hunter) will have to do his homework to come back and win again.”
Ransaw said Hunter was not the only wrestler that entered as an underdog but still came out on top. Nyshad Hannon faced off with Colson Elliot of Gulf Breeze (Florida) in the 128-pound championship and there was plenty of unknown that came with facing an out-of-state opponent.
However, Hannon did not lose focus and claimed a 7-3 decision victory to earn first place, grabbing his first tournament title of the season.
“I saw him keep the pressure on,” Ransaw said. “He went for that first takedown right away. When Nyshad goes for that shoot takedown, shoot takedown, shoot takedown, he’s a good wrestler. He continued to work and he’s been great.”
Saxon Coker extended his winning streak to 28 matches as he earned a spot in the championship match at 154 with four pins, including three in the first period. He finished the tournament with a 7-0 decision over Prattville’s Jonathan Dury to earn his third tournament gold medal this season.
“Saxon is going to be the only person that beats Saxon,” Ransaw said. “As long as he keeps his head in the match, he’s going to be fine. I think we have several guys that can be in the state tournament if they keep working hard.”
Sandlin Pike also finished first earned the award for most pins in the tournament as he won all six matches by fall to finish first at 115. Bobby Charsha finished in first place at 134 after being awarded the championship match at 134 due to an illegal move causing an injury.
Kyle Mattox won his final match of day two to secure second place at 122. Damien Lawry won four matches at 287, including two pins, to finish third.
“We still have a little bit of work to do,” Ransaw said. “After we come back from the break, we’ll get back to work and go to a tournament in Hoover to prepare for the regional duals tournament. We have some strong tournaments to get us ready for state.”