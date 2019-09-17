Three of the top five boats and five of the top 10 were Benjamin Russell anglers as the Wildcats won the first tournament of the Three River Throwdown on Saturday at Lake Harding.
“The anglers did a great job on their first tournament back this season,” BRHS coach Josh Williams said. “We started back off strong with a team win, so I am extremely proud of the team.”
Despite it being the smallest tournament of the year due to the early nature of the season and the hot weather, the Wildcats still had to put up a fight against a pair of strong teams. Benjamin Russell finished with 1,195 points, edging Smiths Station (1,187) and Eufaula (1,172).
Reeltown finished fourth out of four teams but had only two boats competing.
BRHS’ Jackson McMichen and Garrett Jones were the overall winners, dominating the rest of the field. The pair caught six fish totaling 6.18 pounds, nearly a half-pound larger than any other bag.
Taking third place were Benjamin Russell’s Denver Benton and Will Coats who caught just four fish but they weighed in at 4.11 pounds. Following right behind them were teammates Jackson Kelly and Camden Adair. The duo caught five fishing totaling 3.99 pounds.
Benjamin Russell’s Slade Davis and Gavyn Vickers caught the biggest fish of the tournament with a 1.98-pound bass. Although they caught only two other fish, the pair placed seventh overall because of that big fish. Also placing in the top 10 were Benjamin Russell’s Jacob Jones and Cody Suggs who caught 3.89 pounds worth of bass.
Squeezing into the top 10 were Reeltown’s Colt Adcok and Tayden Stephen, who caught a pair of fish weighing in at 2.5 pounds.
The next tournament of the Three River Throwdown is Oct. 19 at Lake Jordan.