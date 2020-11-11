The Benjamin Russell boys basketball team is winded but fired up following Tuesday’s 63-56 season-opening win over Briarwood.
The contest saw Benjamin Russell (1-0) team jump out to an early lead over the Lions, making threes rain in the early parts of the second quarter. The Wildcats right off the bat appear to have more size and skill at all positions this season, making it hard for teams to match up against coach Jeremy Freeman’s young team.
“It’s huge for us (to have depth),” Freeman said. “It gives us ammunition. When you have fire power coming off the bench to go along with the fire power of the first team, it makes it really tough on our opponents to target it on any one person. We are looking to get good looks at the basketball but if there’s a three available, we will take it.”
The Wildcats were firing on all cylinders early, jumping out to an 18-point lead by halftime, giving them a boost of confidence going into the second half.
“We have multiple people that can make buckets,” Freeman said. “We just need to work on the lulls like you saw tonight but we will continue to work on it and focus on just getting ourselves more comfortable in a set.”
A second-half lull is exactly what happened to the Wildcats who slowly saw their lead diminish into just a 1-point deficit with five minutes remaining in the game.
“We were making shots early and we got a little winded at the end but that’s fine,” Freeman said. “The biggest thing about this is that it’s a grind; it’s four quarters. With such a young team, that’s a long time. So I tried to keep my timeouts so I could rest their brains more so than their bodies.”
The Lions were utilizing the full court press on the Wildcats, which helped Briarwood cut down the lead. But when the game got too tight for comfort, the Wildcats drew fouls that helped send Benjamin Russell to the free-throw line; there, the Wildcats sealed their fate with clutch free throws from Chris Foster and Quez Thompson. Foster finished with 14 points while Thompson finished with 13, including three straight threes in the second quarter. Cory Milliner lead all scorers with 15 points on the night.
“That’s really something I wanted them to understand how to do,” Freeman said. “That helps us close out games. It also gives us confidence for the next time this happens. We spent a lot of time at the free-throw line. It was huge and I was really proud of that.”
It was the freshman and sophomore classes that carried the load of the scoring, but Freeman said his seniors have been instrumental in bringing the others along and their selflessness isn’t going unnoticed.
“Those guys are the foundation of this process,” Freeman said. “The biggest part of it all is understanding we have cohesiveness. It’s a team game. There’s enough balls for everyone.”
Freeman said the ups and downs of having a young team were on full display with the way the team wavered at times but he was pleased with how they didn’t quit.
“Overall turnovers were good but we had a lapse there a little bit toward the end,” Freeman said. “I understand; there was some pressure and the guys were tired but hey, luckily we gave ourselves a cushion. But all in all, I’m really happy for the guys and for this program.”
Freeman and his team were excited to get the win but are hoping to use it as a confidence booster as the team prepares for a long season.
“First game of the season, coming out and getting a win gives us a morale boost,” Freeman said. “We have a lot we can learn from this and take into Thursday’s game.”
Benjamin Russell will be back on the home court Thursday night versus rival Opelika. Tickets are limited and must be purchased at gofan.co. Face coverings are required.