A strong late-season push from Elmore County nearly won the day, but it wasn’t quite enough to overtake Benjamin Russell.
The Wildcats won the ASABFA Three Rivers Throwdown Saturday, besting 18 other schools from the region with a score of 3,525 points across five tournaments with their lowest tournament score dropped. It’s their fourth consecutive victory in the fall trail competition.
Elmore County finished second with 3,506 points.
“It’s establishing and continuing to build our fishing program at Benjamin Russell,” Benjamin Russell coach Josh Williams said. “This is our sixth year with a fishing team. We went from, year one, we didn’t make it to state. Come back in year two and made it to state, didn’t finish well, but it seems like each year for the last four years we’ve really built it up.”
To keep its first-place-position in the fall trail, Benjamin Russell needed a strong performance on Lake Martin Saturday.
Elmore County placed four boats in the top 10 on Lake Martin, including the tournament’s second and third place boats.
“I knew going in we had a 28-point lead, so when we announced today’s and the team difference was nine points, I knew we had held onto it,” Williams said. “But I was nervous during the weigh-in for sure. Elmore County had a really good day today.”
Brayden Pritchard and Camden Adair turned in the best performance for Benjamin Russell, placing fifth out of 106 boats with a total weight of 8.48 pounds. Jackson Hutto and Truett Harrelson finished right behind them in sixth at 8.4 pounds.
Harrelson caught the competition’s biggest fish, a 3.12-pound behemoth of a bass.
Slade Davis and Stihl Smith took 12th place for the Wildcats, while Brodie Holman and Jordan Holman and Cooper Spears and Harleigh Chadwick took 14th and 15th, respectively.
All told, the team took second place at Saturday’s event, securing their trail championship.
A fog settled over Lake Martin in the morning, limiting visibility and spots for fishermen early on. It hit with about 20 boats still yet to launch.
“There were a lot of boats from all schools that didn’t get to run the spots that they had planned on going to or practiced until later in the day,” Williams said. “When it’s foggy like that, you’ve kind of just got to troll around. You can’t really move fast.”
Williams noted some of his team’s boats were fishing in one spot for up to two hours due to the low visibility.
Reeltown also put a couple boats on the water, with Brody Ledbetter and Jacob Glass recording the best finish at 6.55 pounds for 22nd place. Branton Spraggins and Reed Wood weren’t far behind in 25th.
With the Throwdown being through, attention now shifts to the spring for the Benjamin Russell anglers. Rather than just a regional affair, the spring brings state championship competition in the ASABFA.
“This lets them know that, for the fourth consecutive year, we’ve got a team that — if we work together — that’s got a shot when we get to the spring,” Williams said. “We’ve competed with a lot of good teams this year.”
The first tournament of the ASABFA state championship trail will be Feb. 26 on Lake Martin.