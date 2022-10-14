After senior night, Benjamin Russell volleyball head coach said her team’s season has been defined by its ups and downs and her team’s ability to respond.
On Thursday, with the Area Tournament championship on the line, the Wildcats responded down two sets to one, to win the tournament in five sets.
Benjamin Russell ultimately defeated Calera 25-21, 21-25, 10-25, 25-20, 15-8.
“It was a dog fight,” Ford said. “It was good to see the girls fight like that. They were pushed up against the wall a few times and found a way to win.”
After taking the first set against Calera, a team Benjamin Russell had played twice the week prior, the Wildcats fell into a slump.
To the chagrin of Ford, that had been the tradition for her squad. The Wildcats had been able to get out ahead quickly, but faded as time went on.
The Eagles managed to steal the second set by four points, and then proceeded to take the top off of the game, winning by 15 with only one set to go.
“A few calls did not go our way. We had a few balls go into the net, a few swings that we missed,” Ford said. “We kind of got down on ourselves. We gave up those two sets. We put our backs against the wall.”
Ford said she gathered her team before the fourth set, and challenged them to not go home second place finishers.
“We had a talk,” Ford said. “I challenged them. It is easy to give up. The hard part is to hold your chest up, trust yourself and fight through it.”
The Wildcats came out strong, and took the fourth set in the same commanding style that had won them the first.
“They fought that fourth set,” Ford said. “They came out on fire in the fifth set.”
With both teams in the tie-breaker, it was Benjamin Russell who came out on top in front of its home crowd.
“I told the team that they were not champions till they proved something tonight,” Ford said. “After the game, I just said ‘good job.’ This team will forever be Area champions. This team refused to give up and that is a life lesson, not just a volleyball lesson.”
Three Wildcats finished in the All-Tournament team including, Ryann Ruffin, Leah Leonard, Kennedy Tate. Tate was even named the tournament MVP.
“We are going to get ready to fight for our season,” Ford said.
Next up for Benjamin Russell is the Regional Tournament on Wednesday. In the Wildcat’s bracket is Bayside Academy, who have won 20 straight championships.