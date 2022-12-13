For the fifth year in a row, the Benjamin Russell Anglers were crowned the champions of the ASABFA Three-River Throwdown.
On Saturday, Benjamin Russell placed fifth overall in the final leg of the tournament on Logan Martin Lake, which was good enough to keep Benjamin Russell atop the leaderboards and in first place, 58 points ahead of second place finisher Evangel Christian Academy.
“We knew going into Saturday that we were good,” said head coach Josh Williams. “This was the first time that we had a comfort-buffer in terms of score. It was super exciting to win. We have got some anglers on the high school team that have won all five. Some of our new ones, this is their first year, and this is their intro. This will set us up for the spring to see what we can do.”
For the year, Benjamin Russell placed first in two of the five fishing tournaments, placed second twice and fifth in the final tournament. A school’s lowest tournament score is dropped at the end of the year, so Williams knew that with the lead the team had built, the Wildcats had probably won the whole thing regardless of how they did on Logan Martin.
“The whole fall we have been first or second in every tournament, so we still won with a decent margin,” Williams said. “It was not a bad day for us, but we had built a big enough lead regardless that we were able to still hang onto it.”
Benjamin Russell’s best boat on the day was a 12th place finish by Jace Lucas and Brian Thompson. The duo hauled in six fish, with a big fish total of 2.62 pounds. The pair finished just one point higher than the 13th place boat from Wetumpka.
In 14th place was Slade Davis and Stihl Smith, who also caught six fish for a total of 10.48 pounds and were just one point shy of the Wetumpka boat.
Grant Sheffield and Carson Pierced rounded out the top-25 for the Wildcats, placing 22nd overall.
Placing 51st was the tandem of Jackson Fuller and Davis Barnett. While Saturday’s contest may not have been the best for the two, their year was more than good enough to have them place first in the final Bassmaster Rankings.
With their excellent year, the pair of Fuller and Barnett qualified as the best area team and will compete in the Bassmaster High School National Championship in August.
“That was pretty neat for us,” Williams said of Fuller and Barnett’s accomplishment. “We have only had one other boat ever qualify. And we will get even more guys a chance to qualify in the spring.”
Sheffield and Pearce finished fifth in the final Bassmaster Rankings, just 20 points shy of qualifying.
Next up for the Anglers is the spring season, where the team breaks into two smaller teams. The middle school anglers will look to go for a third championship in a row, defendings its back-to-back Team of the Year wins in the ASSBFA Junior Division.
The Wildcats’ high school team looks to finally secure a championship, after four straight top-10 placements.
In terms of other local schools, Horseshoe Bend’s fishing team finished fifth overall for the season, with a final year score of 3332. The Generals’ best boat on Logan Martin was between Case Walker and David Joiner who finished 27th in the final tournament.
Reeltown finished 12th on the year, but had a good showing from Lane Burns and Vann Thomas on the final day, finishing 15th.
Dadeville finished its year in 15th place, with the boat of Bryan Baker and Colin Hall finishing 21st.