Benjamin Russell’s volleyball team had a big win over Central Coosa on Wednesday.
The Wildcats (13-10, 0-2) secured a 3-1 victory, thanks largely in part to the aggressiveness of Timira Lawson on the front line. But the Wildcats weren’t their normal, happy-go-lucky selves, and according to Benjamin Russell coach Magan Smith, the Wildcats didn’t show up for Wednesday’s game.
“That was the worst we have looked all year,” Ford said. “This late in the season you don’t have bad games — you build upon the good things. Wednesday night was a letdown; yes we got the win, but we shouldn’t have even been in that position to start with.”
The Wildcats jumped out to the 25-16 win in the first set over the Cougars before Central Coosa fought back to tie the sets at 1-1 with a 25-22 win over the Wildcats in the second set.
“When we step onto the court and across that line, we have got to have intensity and we did not have that Wednesday night.” Ford said.
After losing the second set, the Wildcats turned it up a notch, winning the third set 25-11 before closing it out with a 25-15 fourth set win and clinching the victory.
Although the Wildcats won in convincing fashion at the end, you would have thought Benjamin Russell lost with Ford’s disappointment of energy from her team.
“We’ve been on an uphill turn,” Ford said. “That’s why tonight was so disappointing; we were on the right track going into the postseason and Wednesday was a hiccup, so Thursday we need to come back and take care of business against Dadeville.”
The Wildcats also had a change at libero recently, with Leah Leonard taking over the role that was filled by Janiya Martin.
“We have a new freshman setter in Kennedy Tate, who has been doing a phenomenal job,” Ford said. “Because of that we have done a little switcheroo and made Leah, who was the setter, our libero and she has done a great job so far and it’s working.”
The Cougars were a much more confident bunch compared to their game earlier this week against Horseshoe Bend. Coach Chris Elliot was impressed with the effort of his team even if they didn’t get the win.
“They came out with a much better attitude and ready to play Wednesday night,” Elliot said. “It was a rough couple days for us. We still have some things we need to work out; our coverage still needs some work, but overall I told them their attitude was much better Wednesday, despite not getting the win.”
Elliot, said he was proud of how his team continued to battle and not give up against the Wildcats when they were down.
“I told them we have to stay positive and keep fighting,” Elliot said. “It’s never over until the last point is scored. We didn’t get the win and I don’t believe in moral victories, but if we can come out with this attitude Thursday, we have a good chance to win against Vincent who is an area opponent.”
Both teams are participating in the Clay Central tournament this weekend, where the two schools will be playing each other for the third time this season.