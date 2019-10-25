Both Benjamin Russell and Wetumpka's volleyball teams are moving on to the second round of the Class 6A South Super Regionals in Montgomery.
Benjamin Russell looked a bit sluggish in their opening set Friday morning against Eufaula, but the Wildcats stormed back to eke out a win in the first set, 25-20. They then eased to back-to-back victories, 25-10 and 25-11, to take the straight-set sweep.
Wetumpka didn't have much trouble getting past Sidney Lanier. The Indians jumped out to a 25-13 victory in the first set, but the second set was much closer. They still managed to earn the win, 25-18, before dominating the third set, 25-12.
In Round 2, which begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday, BRHS will face Pelham while Wetumpka will take on Northridge. Victories in Round 2 will secure a spot at state and a return to the court Saturday in Montgomery to determine seeding.
Stanhope Elmore and Central Coosa weren't so lucky as they were both eliminated in straight sets. In Class 6A, Stanhope was defeated by Carver, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16. And in 2A, Coosa fell to Cottage Hill Christian, 25-16, 25-9, 25-5.
Horseshoe Bend played in the North Super Regional in Huntsville and was defeated by Decatur Heritage. The Generals got off to a great start, winning the first set, 25-22, but Decatur Heritage came back to win the next three in a row.
Editor's Note: Check back for more information on these games on our websites and in print.