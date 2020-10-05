Benjamin Russell has rescheduled its game against Pelham. According to BR's team-owned Twitter account, the Wildcats and Panthers have agreed to move the game up a day to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The change in schedule has come with the recent news of Hurricane Delta as many schools across the state consider or move to reschedule games due to inclement weather.
BRHS also stated things may be subject to change again and to keep an eye out just in case.
Thursday's game will be the Wildcats' first road game since the Sept. 4 game against Stanhope Elmore.