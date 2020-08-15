Benjamin Russell has established itself as a program to be feared when it comes to volleyball. Wildcat coach Magan Ford is entering her third year at the helm and is ready to get back to the grindstone.
The Wildcats have been working hard to impress Ford and have been successful with the high praise Ford has reciprocated.
“The team has been upbeat and working hard,” Ford said. “We have a younger team than years past, but they are learning new things every day.”
Although young, the Wildcats are littered with talent and will need to use their skills often to keep their heads above water. Benjamin Russell has been a respectable program for quite some time now, so the punches keep coming from other teams to knock them down a notch.
“Every time we go out there, people are looking to beat us,” Ford said. “We only have two girls returning with significant playing time, so they might not understand now, but they will when they are getting everyone’s best shot.”
Ford is confident her Wildcats will be on par with previous years, but they still need some work.
“Right now we are learning how to be a great team,” Ford said. “If we want to be competitive with the elite teams, we have to keep our intensity up in practice so that it translates to the games.”
With the lack of experience, Ford is relying on some of her key players like Timira Lawson and ShaCoyia Morgan to be her second voice and help bring the younger girls up to speed.
“Those two along with JaNiya Martin and Zaria Roberson have been pleasant surprises,” Ford said. “We need these girls to help bring everyone together so we can beat teams like Wetumpka and Horseshoe Bend who always give us a run for our money.”
Even though they feel confident about how the season will go, the Wildcats still have much they want to improve on before getting to the meat of their schedule or hope to make a run in the super regionals.
“We’ve completely bought into the idea that we have improve our passing,” Ford said. “If we can’t pass, we can’t win.”
With big expectations comes big responsibility, and from the vibe around the Wildcat campus, Ford and her girls are determined to make some noise this year.
Benjamin Russell’s season opens up Aug 25 when it travels to Briarwood for a tri-match against rival Sylacauga and Briarwood.