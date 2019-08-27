Benjamin Russell’s volleyball team kicked off the season Saturday at the Briarwood Tournament and although the Wildcats lost their final two matches, they also picked up two wins for a .500 start to the season.
BRHS defeated Montevallo and Shades Valley, both in three sets, but were swept by Thompson and Central Florence.
Against Montevallo, Benjamin Russell used a well-spread attack to defeat the Bulldogs, 26-24, 23-25, 15-8. Timira Lawson paced the offense with 11 kills and Sarah Rogers followed with eight. Both Brooklyn Edwards and Zaria Roberson were perfect with their hitting percentages, smacking four and three kills, respectively.
The Wildcats also did well from the service line, totaling 10 aces. Makenzie Davis put down four while Cheaney Keel and Edwards each had two.
Benjamin Russell kept up the strong attack versus Shades Valley with 29 total kills. Rogers totaled nine and Edwards and Bre Smith split 12 evenly.
Bailey Underwood led the defense with seven digs, while Keel and Davis had five apiece.
Things slowed down for BRHS offensively against Thompson, and the Wildcats managed just 17 and nine points in the two sets. But it was once again more evenly spread when they took on Central Florence.
Although Central won in two sets, it was a narrow victory with BRHS improving throughout the game. Central won, 25-16, in the first set but only 25-19 in Set 2. Lawson racked up seven kills in the loss and Edwards had four.
Underwood paced the defense with nine digs; Sarah Rogers contributed six and Ja’Niya Martin followed with five.
Through the four matches, Davis put up 71 kills.
Benjamin Russell is back in action today for its first best-of-five match; it’ll head to Dadeville for an in-county rivalry game.