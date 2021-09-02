Benjamin Russell battled back from a lopsided first-set defeat to level its match against Wetumpka 1-1, but couldn’t pull off a win facing the Indians.
The Wildcats showed flashes in a 3-1 loss Thursday but long rallies by Wetumpka and issues with some finer details ensured the Indians prevailed in the end.
“It didn’t end up the way we wanted it to, but we saw a lot of good things,” Benjamin Russell head coach Magan Ford said. “They were beating us at the net, we ended up making some corrections and looked good there.”
Opening the match with a 25-15 defeat in set one, Benjamin Russell came back out to battle in set two.
The Wildcats fell behind early before an eight-point rally gave them an 11-9 advantage.
From there the two sides battled back-and-forth, with Benjamin Russell taking timeouts at 16-16 and 21-21.
In the end, the Wildcats came out on top 26-24.
“Really, overall, just our fight in general,” Ford said. “They came out the first set and beat us pretty bad, and we stayed in it, we fought to the very end. That fight is something you can’t teach. To see that fight against a really good team, it sets up for the future.”
That set endured as the squad’s best, however. Wetumpka took set three 25-16 and grabbed set four to seal the victory.
Ford pointed to her team’s technical discipline as something that will be addressed in the coming days at practice.
“Tonight their setter was really holding our middle, so there were holes in our blocks,” Ford said. “Our back row passers, if we see the holes in our blocks, we’ve gotta adjust to it. We didn’t really adjust to that. We didn’t make in-game adjustments like we should. And then really our big thing with our discipline is our passing. They had really good servers, but we gave them too many points where our passing wasn’t what we expect it to be.”
Long rallies by the Indians hurt the Wildcats throughout the match as well, Ford added. A five-point rally in set four helped ease Wetumpka away to give them control of the match.
“We have really good servers,” Ford said. “We’ve gotta find a way to fight for the serve and keep our serve instead of always playing catch up.
That’s not to say there weren’t players that stood out for Benjamin Russell. Its head coach pointed to the play of sophomore setter Kennedy Tate as essential to the rhythm of the Wildcats’ attack, placing passes in good spots for the team’s hitters.
“She always gives us a chance,” Ford said. “She did a good job against them.”
Senior middle blocker Laura Thames was out Thursday, giving junior Tamya Harris a chance to show her skills off in Benjamin Russell’s rotation.
She delivered in her opportunity, Ford said, producing for the Wildcats from the front row.
“(Thames) is normally a big blocker and a big hitter for us,” Ford said. “Tamya came in and stepped up, that was good to see.”
Benjamin Russell continues its season at Central of Clay County Tuesday.