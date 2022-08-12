BRHSvsMA2022
Buy Now

"Benjamin Russell cornerback Ty Williams (7) mosses a defender and comes down with the interception in a match between Benjamin Russell High School versus Madison Academy High School at the Martin-Savarese Stadium on August 12, 2022.”

 By Larry Robinson Staff Writer

Benjamin Russell’s first football game under the guidance of Smitty Grider concluded in a win for the Wildcats, but it wasn’t a flawless victory. 

BRHSvsMA2022
Buy Now

“Junior Malcom Simmons (15) rushes to the end zone on a trick play in a match  between Benjamin Russell High School and Madison Academy High School at Martin-Savarese Stadium on August 12, 2022.”
BRHSvsMA2022
Buy Now

“Freshman Cedarian Morgan (16) catches a touchdown pass in his first action as a Wildcat during a match between Benjamin Russell High School and Madison Academy High School at Martin-Savarese Stadium on August 12, 2022.”

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you