Benjamin Russell’s first football game under the guidance of Smitty Grider concluded in a win for the Wildcats, but it wasn’t a flawless victory.
“I am proud of the plays we made,” Grider said. “We grew up in some spots. Like I have said before, you make your biggest improvements between your first game and your second. All around, good job getting it done.”
Corri Milliner got the night started on Benjamin Russell’s third drive of the night, high-stepping past his defender for a 40-plus yard score.
The first quarter started off on the wrong foot for the Wildcats before Milliner’s touchdown catch.
Chris Foster dropped a ball across the middle on the second play of the game that looked to have been a breakaway score. The next drive, La’Bronski McKinney fumbled right outside of the end zone, giving the ball away to Madison Academy.
However, junior quarterback Gabe Benton kept his composure and found Milliner on the third drive. Benjamin Russell never surrendered the lead after that.
Defense was the story for the home team in the second quarter.
The stifling secondary for the Wildcats found themselves with two interceptions, the latter of which set up Malcom Simmons for a rushing score.
Defensive back Chris Wyckoff tipped a deep ball on the opposing sideline that Simmons scooped up and returned for a chunk.
Senior Ty Williams saw what his counterpart Wyckoff did on the previous drive, and decided to get in on the action. Williams high pointed a ball and simply out-jumped his receiver, and came down with the ball.
Williams may only be 5’8, but showed his vertical capabilities with the snag.
After the Williams interception, the Wildcat offense stalled around mid-field. On fourth and short, Grider and company elected to go for the first down.
Special teams were no contact for the preseason game, and with the assumed punt team running out on the field, Madison Academy was unprepared for what was to come.
Simmons, who doubles as the team’s punter, lined up behind the center and instead of punting, took the ball and ran.
He reversed field twice, before finally finding the end zone on another 40-plus yard touchdown.
The touchdown was sneaky, but Simmons certainly did not mind.
“It was awesome,” Simmons said. “I was coming into this game thinking I was going to get a pick-six. I didn’t get it today but I still got a touchdown. I knew I was going to cut right and bounce it back to the other side of the field. And that is what I did and I went and scored.”
Madison Academy was able to fit a safety in before the first half ended, to get the visiting team on the board.
Three straight penalties committed by the offensive line for Benjamin Russell had Benton backed up for a second-and-40, with the quarterback standing in the middle of his end zone.
The protection collapsed, much to the chagrin of offensive line coach Connor Smith, and Madison Academy got on the board with two points.
The first half ended 14-2. While not a dominant showing by the Benjamin Russell starters against the visiting 3A Mustangs, Grider saw much that he and his team can build off of.
“I am happy that we won,” Grider said. “I am proud of the effort today. We can make some improvements before next week and we will be better.”
Second stringers started and finished the game for both teams.
The Mustangs got the ball to start and earned a field goal after starting quarterback Carson Creehan came in for a play and scampered for 42 yards.
The Wildcats followed that up with a 75 yard score from Cedarian Morgan, who broke about five tackles before rumbling into the end zone.
Morgan also caught another ball from backup quarterback Alijah Johnson for 20 yards, pushing his total to almost 100 yards receiving in his first high school game.
Johnson looked solid in relief, and was able to move all around the field. He clearly liked throwing to the 6’4 freshman Morgan, who certainly looks to be running with the first team soon.
“I am just happy I am getting experience with high school ball as a freshman and actually playing,” Morgan said. “I am happy I was making plays for my team when it was needed.”
Johnson tossed another touchdown, this time for 31 yards, to sophomore receiver Micah Murphree, who plucked the ball right off the top of his defender's helmet. The score opened up the fourth quarter, pushing the score to 27-5.
A third touchdown sling for Johnson got the Wildcats up to the final score of 33-5.
“I am really proud of the way we finished the game — the way it was supposed to be finished,” said offensive coordinator Greg Crager.
The real season begins next week, as Benjamin Russell travels to nearby Sylacauga on August 19.