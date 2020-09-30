Benjamin Russell has been struggling all season with injuries. The Wildcats have been thin at every position, trying to find ways to plug guys in where coach Kevin Smith and his coaching staff can.
The Wildcats and Smith were going to have their hands full this season even if everyone was feeling 100%, but with half of the offense and defense gone, the bye week is much needed.
Because of the injuries, players like Elijah Spivey, Marcus Freeman, Damien Lawry and Dimitri Johnson have been playing both sides of the ball a substantial amount, which makes for a tired offense and defense by the time the fourth quarter rolls around.
“Right now we are just trying to get healthy,” Smith said. “As far as practice goes, we are treating it almost like spring training — really get back to the fundamentals — then come back next week and start working on Pelham.”
Smith has all the confidence in the world in his players. The problem is most of the ones available haven’t seen significant playing time in years if ever, so Smith is trying to get the Wildcats (0-6, 0-3) as many reps as possible before the matchup with Pelham (5-1, 3-0).
“Right now we are starting two freshmen and two sophomores on defense,” Smith said. “So there’s a lot of youth out there. The more reps we can get in with them the better.”
According to Smith, the Pelham offense is a dangerous one that runs several different versions of an option offense. Because of this, Smith has moved Zyon Owens down to the defensive line from his usual linebacker spot, adding a fourth man to Smith’s usual three-man front. Owens is a unique player in the sense Smith feels he can use Owen in different places and positions because of his size and athleticism.
“We are going to have to be disciplined in everything we do,” Smith said. “Anytime you play an option team, everybody has an assignment. The idea is to make it simple enough that our guys can understand their job and still play fast. We always want to play fast, no matter the offense we face.”
The Wildcat defense will have to step up this week. The defense has been allowing an average of 40 points per game this season, making it hard on an offense that has found success and jumped out to several leads, only to have the slow bleeding as the defense falls apart, usually late in games. Going up against an option offense, the game will be shortened as Pelham is going to use the clock to its advantage and limit Benjamin Russell’s chances with the ball. A turnover or two by the defense could prove monumental in a game like this.
As for the Wildcat offense, things have been clicking. Last week was more of a one-off game for the Wildcats’ passing attack, which couldn’t find its usual rhythm between Carter Smith and his receivers. Smiths Station was big and physical at the cornerback spot. Smith is working to get the passing game back on track and continue improving the running attack.
“We feel like we can have some success against this defense,” Smith said. “We’ve been getting better running the ball each week. Yes, we want to throw the ball, but not if it's going to put us second and long or third and long; we don't want negative plays on first down and get behind the chains.”
The Wildcats are desperate to get healthy and peel off a couple wins on the back half of their schedule. The last four games are by no means easy, but the last half of the schedule isn’t as brutal as the first half was.