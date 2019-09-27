With the season Benjamin Russell’s football team is having, it’s not so easy to answer the question if it should be another team or not.
Should the Wildcats defeat Chilton County? Theoretically, yes.
BRHS has never lost to the Tigers in 12 meetings and a Class 6A team should nearly always have the upper hand on a squad from Class 5A.
But the answer is not that simple.
The Wildcats (2-3) have played really well in spots in several games but have played fairly poorly in other spots. They are coming off a big upset against then-ranked Demopolis and with games against two of the top teams in Class 6A Region 3 on the near horizon, the Wildcats are in need of another victory.
“I feel like we really need a win,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “If you’re not building going into the next couple of weeks, it gets tougher. I just feel like we really need to build. We’ve gotta have success so the kids know in their heads that last week wasn’t a fluke; that’s who we are.”
But there’s another snap for the Wildcats. There’s a big question mark hanging over their heads at quarterback. Smith said he’s still hopeful for the return of starter Carter Smith, who went down late in the first half last week with his second concussion of the year. But he will be a game-time decision based on protocol.
Benjamin Russell does have a good backup plan though.
Brett Pitts obviously managed things well last week and Elijah Spivey was the backup last season and knows the offense as well as anyone else.
“It’ll be a combination if we need them,” coach Smith said. “Both of them are similar but each one brings a different skillset. I just didn’t feel like to put (Pitts) in that situation to go four quarters and never come off the field, I didn’t want to do that. Elijah is fully capable. He already knows the signals and things like that; he’s got a very calm demeanor too. He doesn’t get too excited.”
The disadvantage of Spivey going in at quarterback is that means replacing a wide receiver, one who changed the game last week.
But regardless of who plays quarterback, Benjamin Russell’s best offense may be its defense. Teams are averaging just 17.2 points per game against the Wildcats. They’ve held three of their opponents to two touchdowns or less and have posted one shutout.
“Our game plan is we can’t have mistakes on defense,” Smith said. “That’s where we’re going to live right now. We’re going to have to play good defense and run the ball. We can’t get in a shootout. We’re not going to be able to do that.”
The good news is Benjamin Russell has three capable running backs in Hezekiah Hunter, Carl Russell and Demarcus McNeal and they each bring something different to the table. But Hunter, who has rushed for more than 100 yards in three of five games, will be relied upon the most heavily.
Defensively, the Wildcats are going to have to key in on Shi Keem Laister, a senior quarterback who boasts a lot of speed and get the Tigers (3-2) out of bad situations.
“Their quarterback can score from anywhere,” Smith said. “He’s just really fast, and we’re going to have to contain him. They are primarily a running team and they run a lot of the same sets we do, but he throws well enough to make you worry.”
Carrying the load at running back for Chilton County will be Devonte Robinson, and Smith has also been impressed on film with how hard the Tigers play up front offensively.
He called them “gritty” defensively, and the biggest threat for the Tigers will be Willie Martin, a 370-pound nose tackle who moves around the defense well.
With Benjamin Russell’s offensive woes, it’s been important to have the emergence of Campbell Woods at kicker. He booted his third field goal last week, and as it’s unlikely the Wildcats will be able to run the score up on anybody they face, every point counts.
“It’s relaxing to know there’s a certain yard line and know that if we just get there, we’ve got points,” Smith said. “It’s the first time where I’ve felt compelled to look at the guys in a timeout and say, ‘Look, we just can’t go backward here because we’re looking at points right now.’ You don’t say things like that unless you’re pretty sure the guy can nail it.”