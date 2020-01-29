Benjamin Russell’s soccer teams are in two opposite boats to start this season. The boys team graduated seven starters from last year’s squad while the girls are having to replace just two from 2019.
That means the focuses during the first week of practice, which began last Monday, have been polar opposites as well. While the boys team is really looking at which players will fit in which positions the best, the girls have been working on a new style of play BRHS coach Lee Wagoner is hoping will help them get over the playoff hump.
“Every year around this time, we’ve talked about how we’re young but this year, we’re not young anymore; it’s time for us to grow up,” Wagoner said. “This year, it’s about taking that next step. The last couple years, we’ve been successful and won games and been very competitive in the area. But we’ve lost the area two times on tiebreaker scenarios. Now, it’s time to take that next step and we can’t use being young and unseasoned as an excuse.”
Benjamin Russell’s girls squad is chock full of athletes. The girls have a lot of skill and quickness they’ve used to their advantage the past few seasons, but Wagoner knows that can take you only so far. Now what the Wildcats are implementing is a possession-based style of play where instead of just passing to the corners and crossing in front to try to create easy scoring opportunities, they’ll look to possess the ball all the way up the field.
“We want to work on breaking a team down: Let them do the work and let the game come to us,” Wagoner said. “It’s like putting a puzzle together. Everybody has a role, but the puzzle is only complete when everybody comes together and understands how the back line transitions into the midfield and how the midfield transitions to the forwards. That’s the next step in the teaching process.”
Wagoner said he’s been extremely pleased with the excitement he’s felt from the girls and said it’s contagious, and he’s also very happy with the overall fitness and athleticism of his team just a little over a week from the first game of the season.
On the boys side, there’s a more basic focus for BRHS boys coach Austin Teel and that’s figuring out a starting lineup.
“I’m trying to find a starting lineup I’m comfortable with and it’s all open,” Teel said. “I feel good about the four returning starters from last year but there’s 11 on the field, so that’s seven open spots.”
There’s been an open competition for all the starting positions and he’s hoping that competitiveness during the preseason will bring out the best in the Wildcats. He’s been very proud of the way they’ve handled that competitiveness in a positive team environment.
“When someone messes up, they encourage them to do better,” Teel said. “I told them if you can have this competition within a positive environment, I feel like going forward hopefully it’s going to be great. The team chemistry is really there and it’s a very supporting group.”
Although Teel’s focus is finding those 11 starters prior to the season, he knows a lot will likely be decided at the Southern Shootout, which opens the year for both squads next week. At the shootout, teams play three games in two days and that’ll answer a lot of questions for Benjamin Russell.
“You learn a lot about the team with three games in basically 24 hours,” Teel said. “You really see who can go out and perform. It tests your endurance; it tests your mentality. Hopefully after that, I will feel comfortable with a good starting 11 and also find those subs that I can really count on.”