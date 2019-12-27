Benjamin Russell returned to Wetumpka on Friday morning as the defending champions of the Indians Invitational and the Wildcats picked up where they left off last year. Benjamin Russell had five wrestlers finish the first day with perfect records as the team took a 21-point lead over the nearest competition in the 14-team field.
“We had a lot of good, hard days of practice leading up to Christmas,” BRHS coach Michael Ransaw said. “This tournament really helps us get ready for the second half of the season. We wrestled well and we had several standouts.”
Saxon Coker extended his winning streak to 26 matches as he got three more wins to advance to the semifinals at 152 pounds. Ransaw said he expects Coker to finish strong in the final two rounds which will start at approximately 8:30 a.m. in Wetumpka.
Nyshaad Hannon went 4-0 at 126 but Ransaw said his toughest challenges will come today as Wetumpka’s Mason Dickey and Jay Nowden await as potential matchups for Hannon in the final two rounds. Bobby Charsha (132) went 3-0 and he is also expecting a challenge from one of the host’s top wrestlers as Kyler Adams looks to claim gold.
“Wetumpka is a strong team,” Ransaw said. “We may not get to match up with them too much but we have a nice lead so we have to continue to do what we’re doing. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them make a run though. Hopefully we can hold everyone off.”
Wetumpka finished the first day with 98 points but it still has a handful of unbeaten wrestlers who hope to boost that score with some gold medals. Benjamin Russell has been in plenty of big tournaments this season and while the overall competition may not be as tough in this one, Ransaw said his wrestlers stay focused because it is Wetumpka.
“It can be tough getting focused this time of year,” Ransaw said. “School is out and they are seeing all of their friends hanging out. But I think we have this group motivated and they keep themselves focused. I’m just telling them to go out and have fun.”
Sandlin Pike (113) and Hezekiah Hunter (170) also went undefeated Friday, advancing to the quarterfinals in their respective weight classes. Ransaw said Kyle Mattox also had a big day, finishing 2-1 at 120 with his lone loss coming to Wetumpka’s Xander McWilliams.
Wetumpka sits in second place as the nearest challenger for the Wildcats but a handful of teams are not too far off. Stanhope Elmore finished the day with 95 points while Daphne sits on 91 points and Gulf Shores is in fifth place with 86 points.