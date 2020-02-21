Many softball teams have been kept off the field so far this season due to the constant rain, but all that’s about to change. Benjamin Russell is playing host to 11 varsity teams and even more JV teams in the 2020 Central Alabama Classic, which is scheduled to begin today.
“We’ve done this tournament since I was in school, and it’s a good experience getting to bring teams to our area and having them see how good our facilities are and all the guys who help make everything happen,” BRHS coach Jessica Johnson said. “It’s also a huge fundraiser for us, and with us having this big a tournament and several local teams in it, (those communities) are able to come and watch.”
Horseshoe Bend and Dadeville will both be in the varsity tournament. Dadeville has played only one game so far — its season opener against the Wildcats — and the Generals haven’t gotten on the field yet.
While the money is a great thing for the Wildcats, who have had to cancel their last two games as well, the best part about getting in a tournament this early is the exposure. In the postseason, softball revolves around tournament play so coaches know getting into those types of atmospheres as early and as often as possible is only a good thing.
“In softball, that’s the name of the game; you win a tournament, you advance,” Johnson said. “When it comes down to it, you have to win in a big tournament. Starting with that mentality of being able to play multiple games in a day is a good thing.”
Participating in a tournament this early also helps teams work out some kinks before they get into the bulk of their seasons.
“I think it’ll give us a good idea of where we’re at and what we need to work on,” HBS coach Hagen Whiteard said. “I’m ready to step out there and see what we’ve got, where we’re at and what we need to do to adjust and move forward.”
Both Horseshoe Bend and BRHS have struggled defensively in the past. The Generals let the snowball effect give the best of them in some games last year and the Wildcats have already committed 20 errors in just four outings this season.
Whiteard said with timed games — the pool play tournament games will end after 75 minutes — the snowball effect is something the Generals can focus on weaning out of their systems.
“From that standpoint, if you need to get out of something, you can get out of it,” Whiteard said. “You can see bits and pieces but not get too overwhelmed. I’m hoping this year we don’t have as many of those bad innings and hopefully that’s something we can work away from.
Johnson said, “This will be our first game since the 16-error weekend at Tallassee (last week). We’re going to have some different looks because we just gotta figure out what’s going to stick, who’s going to execute. With it being a tournament, having that opportunity to play five games, that’ll give us a lot of different looks and give us a concrete idea of what’s going to work the best.”
As for Dadeville, the Tigers had some obvious first-game jitters against Benjamin Russell last week but they’ve had a full week of practice to work out some of those kinks. This tournament will provide even more opportunities to do so.
Other teams in the tournament include Russell County, Clay Central, Beauregard, Sylacauga, Pinson Valley, Foley, Eufaula and Thorsby. It is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. today. Horseshoe Bend’s first game is set for 7 p.m.