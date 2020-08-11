The season has yet to start and the Wildcats are already calling audibles.
Benjamin Russell has every intention of going through with the football season as planned. But due to the recent spike in COVID-19, athletic director Pam Robinson is taking the necessary steps to ensure players and fans are safe at upcoming home games and events.
Benjamin Russell will be allowing only 50% capacity at home games this year. There is a set number of occupants that will be allowed. Once that number is reached, no more fans will be allowed inside the stadium.
Robinson strongly encourages fans who want to attend games to buy tickets online through gofan.com. Fans will be able to purchase their parking pass and game ticket in one payment; this is so the transfer of cash and human contact is as limited as possible. There will be a limited number of digital tickets sold at the gate, but Robinson discourages waiting that long to claim tickets.
Season tickets will not be sold this season, but Robinson said designated seats for season ticket holders will be available again next season.
Fans will also be required to wear a mask while at games. Concession stand plans are still a work in progress for the athletic department as far as trying to maintain social distancing.
The main concern and focus has shifted to the mingling of parents and small children playing. Robinson is asking everyone to stay in their seats as much as possible and any groups not practicing social distancing will be asked to find their seats, including children.
The Pride of Alexander City Wildcat Marching Band will perform at home games but will allow only some band students to travel on away games as a pep band.
As for visiting teams and fans, they will be afforded the same opportunity to purchase tickets online. The athletic directors, principals, and coaches for visiting teams have been made aware of the changes and have highly encouraged parents to buy tickets before traveling to avoid being turned away.
These restrictions apply to home volleyball games in the gym as well. Robinson said extra precautions will be taken such as cleaning balls and more.
Robinson reiterated Benjamin Russell is and will be enforcing any guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is still looking forward to seeing fans attend games.