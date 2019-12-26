Although it’s technically not official yet, Benjamin Russell’s football schedule for the 2020 season has been released and it’s littered with new faces.
Not only will the Wildcats be playing new Class 6A Region 3 foes Helena and Pelham -— along with Chilton County which has joined the region, but the teams have faced off for the last eight years in a row — they’ve also added Huffman, Smiths Station and Sylacauga to the non-region schedule.
“We went in and met some of our goals,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “We weren’t able to get five and five (home and away games). That’s kind of a pain, but I really thought we should have Sylacauga on our schedule. That’s two communities where we kinda mirror each other.”
Benjamin Russell and Sylacauga, which are less than 30 miles away and play each other in many other sports, will renew their rivalry after not playing since 2007. BRHS leads the series with the Aggies, 39-16-5, and haven’t lost to them since 1989. But Sylacauga is much improved since then as it has made the playoffs for eight straight seasons.
Another new opponent for this year’s schedule will be Huffman, which the Wildcats have not faced since 1991. Benjamin Russell will open its season on the road against the Vikings, who are struggling of late and have not have a .500 season 2007.
The other non-region opponents will include Clay Central and Smiths Station. Although the Volunteers are the two-time defending state champions in Class 5A, Smith felt it was important to keep them on the schedule for the budding rivalry.
“It’s a big game; all you have to do is look at the gate,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of overlap in our communities. There’s a lot of people from here that have ties there and vice versa, and we’re not that far apart in size. It’s a good game for us to play.”
Benjamin Russell has never lost to Smiths Station but the teams haven’t played since 2007 and have met only four times.
With the Wildcats filling in their Week 0 with Huffman and the final week against Sylacauga, that means they’ll have a bye week and this year it was important for Smith to schedule it in the middle of the season. He got his wish as BRHS will be off Week 6.
One disadvantage of Benjamin Russell’s schedule isn’t just the fact it has six away games and only four at home but when those games fall. The Wildcats won’t play at Martin-Savarese Stadium until Sept. 11, which is Week 3 and the fourth game of the year. They’ll then be at home for three straight weeks before ending the season with three of the final four games on the road.
“The only thing I don’t like is the first three games being away,” Smith said. “But it was our turn to go to Clay (Central) and it was just the luck of the draw to go to Stanhope (Elmore, the first region game). Then just to get Huffman to agree to play, they needed a home game. But we’ve done it before so we didn’t feel like it was that big of a deal.”
The countdown is now on for the start of football season, which begins for the Wildcats on Aug. 21.