Despite traveling out of state, Benjamin Russell still seemed right at home at this weekend’s Darlington (Georgia) Invitational. The Wildcats brought home five individual medalists, including Saxon Coker who won his sixth straight tournament, and earned third overall in the team standings.
At 152 pounds, Coker won four straight matches to earn the gold medal and he was also awarded the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler award. It was the first time being awarded best wrestler in his varsity career.
Coker started out his tournament run with back-to-back pins before blanking Peperell’s Jake Roberts in a 15-0 technical fall to advance to the championship. In the title match, Coker dominating Model’s Joe Wallace with a 7-0 decision.
Three Wildcats earned second place in their respective weight classes.
Sandlin Pike earned three straight falls at 106 to advance to the championship. He took down Cedartown’s Bryson Dooley in a mere 48 seconds and also earned a first-period pin against Dade County’s Hayden Langley. Pike eventually met his match against Mount Pisgah’s Josh Noble, 12-3.
Hezekiah Hunter also wrapped up a second-place finish at 170 pounds. After being given a bye in the opening round, Hunter advanced to the semifinals by flattening Model’s Anthone Williams in 1:19. He then narrowly defeated Dade County’s Dakota Johnson, 3-1, before losing in the title bout.
Also bringing home second was Benjamin Russell’s Pokey Norris at 285. Norris was awarded a forfeit victory in the first round then had back-to-back wins by pin in the next two bouts. He defeated Model’s Tyler Gamble and St. Francis’ Troy Beasley before dropping the championship.
The only other placewinner for the Wildcats was Nyshaad Hannon, who took third at 126. He started his tournament well enough with a pin then a major decision but he was defeated in sudden victory in the semifinals. After dropping to the consolation bracket, Hannon rebounded well, pinning Peperell’s Kevin Hall in 4:40 and Cartersville’s Joshua Alvarez in 5:11, to claim third place.
Jamarion Whetstone (138 pounds) also had multiple wins at Darlington. He finished 3-2 at the tournament but all three of his victories were by fall. His fastest was in 1:02 over St. Francis’ Mason Fuller.