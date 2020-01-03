Some high school basketball teams like to get in a few extra games during the winter break. Whether by hosting a couple home games like Horseshoe Bend did just before Christmas or playing in a tournament like Reeltown, Benjamin Russell girls and Central Coosa did, getting in some extra playing time can work wonders for teams heading into the second half of the season.
But for Benjamin Russell’s boys team, it was practice time the doctor ordered.
“I don’t think games were what we needed since it is a new system and the guys being with me for such a short period,” BRHS boys coach Jeremy Freeman said. “This happened so fast for us; the guys never had a chance to stop and really evaluate what we were doing. A lot of times games are better than practice, but in this instance, it was better to have more practice time.”
Before the break, the Wildcats played nine games and are sitting at just 2-7 on the season. But the good news is they haven’t played a Class 6A Area 6 game yet and they took the time off since Dec. 13 to make some much-needed adjustments.
“We had nine games as reference points and what we did was make a lot of adjustments to those reference points,” Freeman said. “We cannot lose sight of what’s important and what’s most important is area games and taking care of home-court advantage. The majority of our games down the stretch are at home and we’re hoping to use that to build some positive momentum.”
Freeman is most excited about the addition of some new pieces who will allow others to return to their natural positions and provide more scoring threats. In the new year, Benjamin Russell will see the return of senior Desmond Bishop and the addition of freshman Corey Millner and senior David Thames. Bishop and Millner will take over the point guard position, freeing up Za Stowes and Carl Russell to become the Nos. 2 and 3 guards, respectively.
“(Point guard) is not their natural position and these two new guys here are more point-oriented than (Stowes and Russell) are,” Freeman said. “That definitely will help out a lot with the ball for us. Having addition to the teams at the guard position will also boost on scoring.”
Offense seemed to be the biggest sticking point for the Wildcats in the first half of the season. They held all but three of their opponents to under 60 points but they averaged just 51.2 points per game on the offensive side.
“Anything that can help us offensively really would benefit the team,” Freeman said. “The thing is our defense is not that bad. We’re just very stagnant on offense because of limited weapons. But we’ve added those pieces that can help us out tremendously with ball handling and with getting points.”
Benjamin Russell returns to the court tonight for its first area game at Russell County and although Freeman said the break was extremely productive for the Wildcats, he’s ready to see it put into action.
“We did start to understand how to take care of the ball and defensively we got a little bit better down the stretch (before the break),” Freeman said. “We’ve always had hustle and all those things that are intangibles that we’ve got to have. But we have to be able to score in order to win. Five or 10 points more here or there and our record would be totally different.”