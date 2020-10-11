The weather may be changing from summer to fall, but that isn’t stopping the Benjamin Russell fishing team from hitting the lake and competing to become top anglers in Alabama.
The fish were biting for the Wildcats on Saturday as the team finished second overall in the team standings in the first leg of the Three River Throwdown at Lake Eufaula. The reason the Wildcats finished so high was due to six boats finishing in the top 20.
Jackson Kelly and Stihl Smith finished fourth for individuals, the highest of any Wildcats. Saturday was Smith’s first fishing event with the team so to finish fourth is quite a feat.
Denver Benton finished fifth even though he was without a partner on Saturday. Benton caught three fish on the day which was a decent amount; however, Benton caught the biggest fish of the day by nearly a pound with a weight of 4.54, which gave Benjamin Russell a big jump in standings.
The Wildcats finished with a point total of 1,185, which was seven points short of first place Holtville with 1,192 points. According to Wildcat fishing team coach Josh Williams, another pound and a half would have nudged the Wildcats into first.
Davis Barnett and Jackson Fuller had a nice day on the water as well with a ninth-place finish to round out the top 10; the two were the third group to finish in the top 10 for Benjamin Russell.
Williams was excited to get his guys out on the water for the first time this season and was impressed with Smith and it being his first time out. Williams was also pleasantly surprised by Barnett and Fuller’s angling considering they are only in middle school and placed in the top 10 for individuals.
Before each tournament the students are let out of school the day before to practice at the tournament’s location. They do this to get a feel of how the fish are biting and to see what the temperature of the water is to decide what angling technique the team wants to use.
The fishing team participates once a month in a tournament, the next on Oct. 31 on Lake Martin.