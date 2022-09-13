BRHS fishing team on Three river Showdown @ Lake Martin
Slade Davis (left) and Stihl Smith (right) show their best fish after a second place finish at the Three River Showdown at Lake Martin. September 10, 2022. 

On the first leg of the Three River Throwdown, Benjamin Russell’s bass fishing team took home two top-10 finishes along with a second place finish overall. 

Jackson Fuller (left) and Davis Barnett (right) hold their best fish after a seventh place finish at the Three River Showdown at Lake Martin. September 10, 2022. 
Slade Davis and Stihl Smith accept plaques after a second place finish at the Three River Showdown at Lake Martin.

From left to right- Joe Robinson, ASABFA director, Stihl Smith, Slade Davis, Barry Corbman, ASABFA director. 

