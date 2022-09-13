On the first leg of the Three River Throwdown, Benjamin Russell’s bass fishing team took home two top-10 finishes along with a second place finish overall.
Benjamin Russell finished the tournament with an individual second place finish, along with an individual seventh place finish. Outside of the top-10, a third Wildcats’ boat finished 11th overall.
The tournament consisted of 12 schools in the Lake Martin area, who sent a total of 89 boats. Benjamin Russell sent 16.
“I think it was a great start to the fall 2022 season,” said head coach Josh Williams. “Any time you can come out and compete and put yourself in a position to be successful and gain a lot of points, you have to be proud of that. We had three boats in the top-11 places and gained a lot of team points that will help us throughout the fall.”
The Wildcats’ best boat of the day was between the angler duo of Slade Davis and Stihl Smith. Davis and Smith placed second in the tournament, with a scoring total of 299 points out of 300.
The pair caught six fish, with the biggest being 2.9 pounds. The team’s total weight was 11.26 pounds, just .52 pounds shy of the first place boat.
In seventh place was the pair of Jackson Fuller and Davis Barnett.
Fuller and Barnett also reeled in six fish, with the biggest being 2.84 pounds. The combined weight of their six fish was 10.19 pounds, good for a final score of 294.
The 11th place boat consisted of Jaxon Bradford and Kam Strickland.
The biggest fish caught between the two was 2.57 pounds. The total weight of their six fish was 9.45, giving them a point total of 290.
Overall, between the three best boats for Benjamin Russell, the school placed second with a score total of 883.
“I am really excited and looking forward to this season,” Williams said. “We have the largest team that I have ever coached at Benjamin Russell. Currently, we have 32 anglers in grades 6-12. Over the years, we have continued to grow the program and I am excited to see the program grow but also excited to see if we can continue the success that we have had for the past few years.”
Benjamin Russell is no stranger to winning big tournaments, as the Wildcats have won the Three River Throwdown four years running.
To Williams, getting solid experience and winning early, is a sign of potential good things to come.
“I think we have a really good opportunity to win five in a row if we will control what we can control,” Williams said. “Fishing trails are like a marathon and the goal is to be consistent and steady over the course of the season. We had a good start this weekend and got a lot of anglers some experience that have never fished before. If we can continue to build on that over the next few months, we will be in a good position to five-peat come December.”
The Wildcats’ point spread was just five points behind first place overall finisher Elmore County.
The best boat on the day belonged to the pair of Jake Woodward and Lucas Mast, from Evangel Christian Academy. The two had the highest overall weight between their six fish of 11.78 pounds, helping Evangel to a third place finish as a school.
Three other area teams competed in the tournament, including Horseshoe Bend, Reeltown and Dadeville.
Horseshoe Bend finished seventh overall, Dadeville finished 10th and Reeltown finished 11th.
The Generals’ score between their three boats was 804. Dadeville’s score between its two boats was 560 and Reeltown’s score of their single boat was 284.
Reeltown’s single boat of Brody Ledbetter and Lane Burns placed 17th on the day.
The next leg of the Three River Throwdown is on October 8, at Lake Eufaula.