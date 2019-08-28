When you’re playing a team that’s not nearly as good as you are and you get off to a dominating start, it can be easy to get complacent. And although Benjamin Russell let Dadeville make some noise in the second set of Tuesday’s volleyball match, it quickly got back and completed the sweep.
Benjamin Russell easily took the first set, 25-7. The Tigers stormed out to a 5-2 lead in the second set, but the Wildcats recovered and won it, 25-12. They then used several long service runs to win the third, 25-9.
“I was proud of them just for coming in and taking care of business,” BRHS coach Magan Ford said. “When you get on a roll, it’s easy to play down and for three sets, we stayed through it. What we’ve been talking about all week is focusing and finishing and they did that (Tuesday.)”
It was much of the same for Dadeville though, which showed scrappiness throughout the match, and although the Tigers got down early and often, there was no giving up.
“I was proud that they kept going and kept fighting,” Tiger coach Jenni Roy said. “We are a newer team; they are a much larger classification. We came into this knowing we could learn a lot. We knew this was going to be one of the best hitting teams, if not the best, that we see all season, so to start out with that might have been rough but we learned a lot and it’ll make us a better team overall.”
Hitting was certainly Benjamin Russell’s strong point as was serving. After the Tigers jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the second set, BRHS used the strong serve of Bre Smith to get right back in. She rattled off six straight points, including a pair of aces, to turn the tables and put the Wildcats ahead 9-5.
The third set was even more impressive for the Wildcats from the service line. They totaled nine aces, including three from Timira Lawson and four straight by Sarah Rogers.
Lawson had an especially strong game, as she collected a multitude of kills and also showed off her skills defensively with a pair of digs that could’ve easily been kills for the Tigers.
“Saturday, Timira really found her stride,” Ford said. “She really found her swing and she just continued with it (Tuesday). With having Sarah and Timira as Nos. 1 and 2 on the front row, it’s really great. Timira stepped up and did a great job defensively too which is a new role for her, so she did a good job.”
Defense was the name of the game for the Tigers. With the Wildcats on attack so much, Dadeville had several big digs and Layla Grace put up a number of big blocks on the front row.
“Our girls have heart,” Roy said. “They’re not going to give up. That’s one thing I’m proud of. We do it in practice and we do it in games. If the ball goes however which way, they’re going to go after it. They’re going to run for it as far as they can without falling down the stairs. That shows their grit and their true colors, and I’m proud of that.”