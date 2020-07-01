Much like everything else, the coronavirus pandemic changed the game for the Alabama Student Anglers Bass Fishing Association. But unlike the AHSAA, which canceled its spring seasons and didn’t award any state championships, the ASABFA found a way to make it work.
And Benjamin Russell reaped the rewards. The Wildcats climbed to the top of the qualifying tournament Friday at Lake Guntersville before placing fifth at the state championship tournament Saturday.
“It just shows the experience that our anglers have in general,” Benjamin Russell coach Josh Williams said. “None of our anglers have ever been on that lake, but we had several that went down on (last) Sunday and throughout the week, some went (last) Monday and Tuesday. We spent a lot of time on the lake ahead of time.”
That practice certainly paid off.
This year, the ASABFA had to make some changes to its state championship but rather than canceling it altogether, the league officials made it work. In a typical year, there are several qualifying tournaments throughout the fall and to advance to state, the top three scores for each team are calculated and a certain number of teams — usually between 40 and 50 — are given a bid.
However this year, because the season was cut off midway through the qualifying series, some teams had fishing in a few tournaments while others had competed in none. So the ASABFA held a three-day tournament on Guntersville. Dividing the 59 teams who elected to compete into north and south division, two qualifying tournaments were held last week. Because so few boats were competing, all 59 advanced to the final day then the two scores were combined to determine the state champion.
Benjamin Russell had strong head start after winning the qualifying tournament Friday. It was the first time in school history BRHS has won a spring qualifying tournament. The Wildcats were led by Jackson Kelly and Camden Adair, who placed second overall with a three-fish weight total of 11.26 pounds.
Garrett Jones earned a special award as he earned the Big Fish honors. His top fish was 4.90 pounds and helped him and teammate Jackson McMichen earn sixth overall. The duo totaled 10.28 and caught three fish.
Benjamin Russell also squeezed another pair into the top 10 as Peyton Haas and Drake Hand teamed up to catch 9.80 pounds worth of bass.
With a strong start, Benjamin Russell kept up the good work Saturday and eventually placed fifth in the state championship. Only .14 pounds separated the Wildcats from second place. The fifth-place finish continued an uphill trend for BRHS. In their first year competing, the Wildcats did not make state; in their second year, they earend 21st place; they then took eighth place a season ago.
“Last year, we won the fall trip and this year, we won it, so we’ve won it in the fall two years in a row, so we’ve always had good anglers; we’ve just struggled in the spring,” Williams said. “When I say we struggled, I mean, we stilled placed eighth last year (at state) so we didn’t really struggle a lot. But we’re just slowly taking those steps. We had some middle schoolers that really stepped up for us, so we have some younger ones that are really doing good.”
Benjamin Russell graduates only three seniors in McMichen, Garrett Jones and Jacob Jones but has several returners who have a ton of experience now.
Although the coronavirus pandemic certainly had a negative effect on the season, Williams thinks it actually helped his anglers in some respect.
“They had more time because school was out; they couldn’t go out and do a lot of other things,” he said. “If they wanted to get out of the house and do something, by default they were almost forced to go out and fish more. Even though Guntersville and (Lake) Martin are completely different, they were still able to get out there and practice with different lures and casting and such. They also had the opportunity to get up (to state) several days in advance to learn what Guntersville was doing.”
As for other area teams, Reeltown also had a successful run, taking seventh overall. Brody Newman and Cade Wood were the top anglers for the Rebels during the Friday qualifier, bringing in a bag total of 9.33, which was good enough for 13th place. Brady Hurley and Brody Ledbetter earned the top spot, coming in at 24th, during Saturday’s final tournament.
Horseshoe Bend also had a top-10 individual finish as Clay Tharpe and AJ Foshee slid in at ninth place in Friday’s qualifier with a three-fish total weight of 9.59. As a team, the Generals finished sixth in the qualifier and 18th in the state championship.
For Dadeville, Ruskin Gold and Buster Coker earned 42nd overall in Saturday’s state final for the Tigers’ best finish.