After a nearly flawless tournament run, Benjamin Russell’s softball team fell just short of the Central Alabama Classic championship when the Wildcats were defeated by Beauregard, 5-3 in three innings, in the tournament semifinals on Saturday evening.
Benjamin Russell’s less-experienced pitchers were put to the test against the Hornets and they struggled early on. But after ace Taylor Harris did all of the work up to that point in the tournament, the Wildcats continued with their game plan and let Ryann Ruffin and Carley Henderson get in some much-needed work.
“The ump was squeezing them a little bit but we gotta be able to pitch through that,” BRHS coach Jessica Johnson said. “We’re going to keep letting them throw. They’ll learn as we go and up to this point, that was their first real struggle. When we were at the Tallassee tournament, the pitching wasn’t a problem. Now it feels like our defense is finding an identity of their own, so we’re going to keep letting them pitch. Hopefully by May, we have everything running the way we need it to.”
Benjamin Russell (4-4) didn’t help itself either with three errors against Beauregard and a few base running errors that cost it opportunities to score.
After shutting out Pinson Valley to start the tournament, the Wildcats also picked up wins over Foley, 10-2 in four innings, and Sylacauga, 8-0 in four innings. BRHS combined for 15 hits in those two games.
Against Foley, Harris and Autumn McManus hit back-to-back home runs and combined for six RBIs, and Harris also led the way with a pair of hits against Sylacauga.
During the tournament, Harris fired 10 innings and gave up only three hits. She didn’t allow a single earned run and walked only one. Harris struck out eight.
Haylee Hunter continued to look strong from her new third-base position. The defense showed improvement but still had five errors in just 16 innings.
“There were still some hiccups and just some stuff we have to iron out,” Johnson said. “We gotta do a better job with things like communication between the infield and outfield and knowing where to throw the ball from the outfield. We haven’t had many days to work cuts and throwing in front of runners on a field full, so that’s stuff we’ll clean up.”
One defensive standout was McManus, who has taken up the starting catcher’s role.
“I was very pleased with her, even down to just receiving the ball,” Johnson said. “She just has a natural look back there; it’s not forced. She’s very scrappy and very quick, so that helps.”
Both Dadeville and Horseshoe Bend also competed in the Central Alabama Classic but both fell in their first games of bracket play.
After tying with HBS in the first game, the Tigers came back with a vengeance to earn a narrow 5-4 victory over Sylacauga in four innings. The Aggies didn’t make it easy for Dadeville (1-2-1) either.
With a four-run third inning, Dadeville built up a 5-4 lead and Sylacauga nearly came back by scoring four of its own in the bottom of the fourth before a fly out ended the game in the Tigers’ favor.
Tori Giles led the Tigers with two hits and an RBI while Zoe Veres also drove in three runs when she smacked a home run in the third frame.
Dadeville continued to score a lot of runs in the final game but Beauregard earned a 10-7 win in the bottom of the fourth inning with a walk-off home run. Dadeville led 7-6 midway through the frame. Timirian Tinsley and Veres each had a pair of hits against the Hornets.
Things didn’t go so well for the Generals, who were opening the season in the tournament and finished 0-2-1. They suffered a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Eufaula before being upended by Foley, 9-5, in the bracket play-in game.
In 13 innings of play, Horseshoe Bend finished with only 10 hits. Caly Carlilse was the only General with multiple hits; she contributed two singles. Nadia Brooks drove in two runs and Reagan Taylor scored twice.
In the circle, Carlisle threw 11 innings and struck out eight while walking only two. Brooke Milner had four strikeouts in two frames. Of the 15 runs HBS allowed, only nine were earned as the Generals committed five errors.