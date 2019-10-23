Every coach has said the cliché, “It’s hard to beat a team three times in one season.”
Even Benjamin Russell volleyball coach Magan Ford knew that coming into Tuesday’s Class 6A Area 6 tournament. And Opelika looked like it might prove Ford right.
The Bulldogs came out guns blazing and took a first-set victory from the Wildcats, who had swept them in the regular season. Then slowly but surely, Benjamin Russell settled in. It got better and better with each set, winning the next three in a row to claim the area title.
“It feels so good especially after (we lost it) last year,” BRHS senior Sarah Rogers said. “It was an upset last year and this year going undefeated in area was pretty cool.”
After eking out a pair of victories in the second and third sets, 25-21 and 25-22, respectively, Rogers really led the way as the Wildcats pulled away and made it clear they weren’t leaving without a win.
Ahead by only three points, Rogers had three kills in five points to give the Wildcats a comfortable lead. But Opelika kept hanging around until Rogers took to the service line.
She reeled off seven straight service points, including back-to-back aces to end the run, which gave BRHS a 19-8 edge — the largest lead for either team to that point.
“That was a key senior moment for Sarah to fight for that serve and to give us that distance to give us the confidence we needed to finish,” Ford said.
After that, Opelika never got closer than nine points as Benjamin Russell won the final set, 25-11, to win the match.
“It’s amazing in that I want it for them,” Ford said. “They start with workouts at 6 a.m. and they fight through it and now to see it all pay off. We have more business to handle but it’s one checkmark. It’s good to see them have that first step of gratification.”
Opelika comes with a lot of heavy hitters and early on, the Bulldogs were taking advantage of Benjamin Russell’s defense which left a hole in the middle for easy tips and pushes. But the Wildcats shored that up.
What was especially impressive for Benjamin Russell was how many errors it forced Opelika into. Although the Wildcats didn’t have their best swinging day, they made up for it by making things challenging for the Bulldogs. There were very few points where Opelika got to easily set up its offense.
“Last Friday and Monday at practice, we focused on if the swing isn’t here, don’t set up their system for them,” Ford said. “We sent several free balls to corners and put them out of their system to where they couldn’t send the ball over or when they did send it, it was a free ball and we set up our offense. To see them correct it in practice and it play such a big role inspires me going into Friday.”
Friday will begin super regionals where BRHS will need at least two wins to qualify for state.
But until then, the Wildcats are going to enjoy the victory.
Benjamin Russell setter Makenzie Davis was named All-Tournament MVP.
“Makenzie is such a vital role in every play that we make,” Ford said. “She touches the ball every single volley. She is a leader on the court. To an untrained eye in volleyball, you’d think her job was easy because she just pushes the ball up, but she keeps the defense on their toes. She keeps them from predicting (what we’re going to do). It’s amazing the things she can do across the court.”