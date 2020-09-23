Could this week be the week Benjamin Russell gets its first win of the season? Wildcat fans and coach Kevin Smith sure hope so, and Smith believes his team has a good shot Friday.
Benjamin Russell is in the process of preparing for its non-region game against Smiths Station, which is also winless on the field so far this season.
Although neither team has won a game, Benjamin Russell (0-5, 0-3) looks like a team that is finding its identity and building confidence week to week, while the Panthers (1-3, 0-2) seem to be heading in the opposite direction, scoring less points each week and their only win of the season coming from a Russell County forfeit.
“Smiths Station is a lot like us,” Smith said. “They haven’t had much success in the win column. Coach (Mike) Glissen and his defensive staff do a great job over there and are going to have his guys ready.”
Smiths Station is currently on an 11-game losing streak dating back to last season and has scored only 17 points so far this season, which is good news for Benjamin Russell which scored 17 points in the first quarter last week against Wetumpka.
If the Wildcats want to get their first win on the season, the offense will need to be consistent and firing on all cylinders like last week’s game when the Wildcats were finally able to get the run game going.
“We are gonna keep growing what we’ve been doing and improve on what we did last week,” Smith said. “Kadarious Marbury is finally healthy after nursing an ankle for the first couple weeks. The offense line has made huge strides in blocking; particularly our tight end, Trey McMillian, has stepped up his blocking.”
Benjamin Russell’s offense has been relying on quarterback Carter Smith and Elijah Spivey to bail out the Wildcats on offense far too much, but with Marbury finally a 100%, the Wildcats should be more balanced. Marbury finished the game against Wetumpka with 144 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns. Marbury also had a 95-yard kickoff return that kept Benjamin Russell in the game at the end. If Marbury can keep up production like he had against the Indians, the Wildcats could ruffle some feathers in the second half of the season.
An encouraging sign for Wildcat fans is the improvement of Carter Smith who has continued to get better from week to week. The evidence is shown by Carter Smith being nominated for Schutt Sports 6A Player of the Week.
Coach Smith said the Wildcats won’t be pulling out any new tricks against Smiths Station but will continue to show balance on the offense and more discipline on defense.
“First of all we’ve got to keep everyone on the field and keep them healthy,” Smith said. “They have a big quarterback and tall receivers and they don’t plan on dink and dunking down the field. They are gonna run the ball and take shots down the field, so defensively we have to be better than we were last week. We have a young secondary who is still learning, so it’s hard to ask those guys to play man-to-man. So for us it will be about working on technique.”
According to Smith, the difference between winning and losing Friday’s game will be the Wildcats’ work in the trenches.
“Obviously, we have to be better on defense than we were last week,” Smith said. “Being able to stop them between the tackles and us being able to run between tackles is going be key to open up the pass game for us. They are an athletic group, but if we can get another good week out of our backs, I think we have a good shot at winning.”