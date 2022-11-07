The Benjamin Russell anglers were at it again on Saturday, fishing their third tournament of the year. Out of 122 total boats on Lake Jordan, three Wildcats finished in the top-11, with the boat of Jackson Fuller and Davis Barnett placing first overall.
“Fishing was super tough for everyone out there,” said head coach Josh Williams. “That was the hardest tournament we have ever had. To place three boats in the top-11 is awesome.”
Fishing absolutely was tough on the lake, as only 10 of the top-20 overall boats even hit their limit of six fish on the day.
Fuller and Barnett stole the show with a six catch day, highlighted by a 4.04 pound big fish. Their haul of 13.63 total pounds secured them a first place finish by almost two whole points.
The second top-10 finish for Benjamin Russell was a sixth place showing by Grant Sheffield and Carson Pierce. The two middle schoolers reeled in six fish, with a big fish total of 2.15 pounds. On the day, their total was 10.53 pounds, just .04 pounds shy of a fifth place showing.
The boat that consists of the team “MVPs” according to Williams, Slade Davis and Stihl Smith, placed 11th on the day, securing six fish for 8.75 total pounds.
To Williams, having a showing where the usual best team lags a bit behind, having a boat with two seventh graders on it step up is huge for the season’s sustained success.
“We have a good enough team overall where if one boat doesn't do too well, others can really step up,” Williams said.
After winning the entire tournament on Saturday, with a season-best team score of 885, Benjamin Russell is securely in first place atop the season leaderboards.
Out of 18 qualified teams, Benjamin Russell is in first place overall with a combined score of 2651. With second place Alabama Christian Academy nipping at the Wildcats’ heels with a score of 2604, Williams had one message for his team on Saturday.
“Everyone is after you now,” Williams said.
As for other area schools, Reeltown’s Corey Geer and Garrin Bean took home ninth place in the tournament. The duo reeled in six fish for a total weight of 9.38 pounds. Lane Burns, also from Reeltown, placed 16th.
Overall, Reeltown took home 12th place on the day, with Horseshoe Bend taking home 11th. On the season, the Generals are in fifth place overall with a combined season score of 2460. Reeltown is in 10th overall with 1191 points.
Just two tournaments remain before a winner is crowned in December. Next up for the area anglers is the fourth leg of the tournament on Lake Martin on Nov. 19.