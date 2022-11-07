BRHS anglers on Lake Jordan

Benjamin Russell anglers Jackson Fuller and Davis Barnett celebrate a first place victory on Lake Jordan. From left to right: Jackson Fuller, BJ Barnett (Captain), Davis Barnett.

BRHS anglers on Lake Jordan 2

Middle schoolers Carson Pearce and Grant Sheffield hold up their plaques after a sixth place finish on Lake Jordan. From left to right: Carson Pearce, Jackson Kelly (Captain), Grant Sheffield.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

