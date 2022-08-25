Benjamin Russell started its season on a positive note, defeating Horseshoe Bend on Tuesday in the Wildcats' first game of the year.
The girls from both schools battled hard, with the Wildcats coming out on top in three sets, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21.
The Lady Generals were 1-0 heading into the contest, so getting a win against a traditionally good team was a great way to start the season according to head coach Magan Ford.
“It was a good start,” Ford said. “We got some good game experience. The first game of the year, it was nice to get a win out of it.”
As the score dictates, the game was close all the way through. Benjamin Russell struggled with overall hitting percentage, with several girls posting negative hitting percentages, giving way to free points to the visitors.
Those negative percentages mean that a girl is committing more errors than points.
“We really focused in on that in practice (on Wednesday),” Ford said. “Being mindful of the shots we choose, keeping the ball in the court, is something they did a really good job of in practice.”
Serving between the two schools was exceptional on Tuesday, as both schools missed four or fewer serves each in the entire match.
Horseshoe Bend coach Julie Turner said after her team’s first game that her squad needed to serve better, and put it on full display against the Wildcats.
“They have good hard serves,” Ford said of Turner’s team. “They are always a good, hard team. They are a well disciplined team. It was really good to get to play off of them.”
With the game so close the entire way through, Ford relied on her group of four seniors to lead her team on the court.
Seniors Brianna Heard, Ryann Ruffin, Tamya Harris and Leah Leonard worked as the glue that kept the Wildcat team together, at times, finding themselves down almost double-digits to their opponents.
“Our staying up was what I was proudest of,” Ford said. “I never saw our girls get down. They consistently came to the middle, picked each other up. It was good to see their mindset, early in the season, and their positive mentality. Our four seniors do a good job of holding the team accountable.”
Ruffin, and junior Kennedy Tate, were two girls who stood out against the Lady Generals.
Ruffin was one of the team leaders in kill percentage, with Tate third on the team with six kills.
“Ruffin was amazing all night,” Ford said. “She handled the net. She was impressive. And Tate was a game changer.”
Next up for the Wildcats is a game at home against Opelika, a team Benjamin Russell swept 2-0 last season.
“They usually have tall girls that can swing, so the same thing applies to this game,” Ford said. “We have to stay under control.”