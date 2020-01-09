As Wetumpka and Stanhope were both preparing for their regional wrestling duals, which will be hosted in Wetumpka tonight, they both got a good tune-up with a tri-meet at Benjamin Russell.
The Wildcats and Indians are two of the top Class 6A programs in the state and the pair met Tuesday night. Wetumpka just barely got the best of Benjamin Russell, 37-30, as defending state champion Mason Blackwell pinned BRHS’ Dillan Strickland in the first period of the 182-pound bout to secure the victory.
The final three bouts were forfeited to set the final score.
Things started well enough for the Wildcats as Sandlin Pike worked his way to a 5-2 decision over Wetumpka’s Chad Strickland to put the first points on the board at 106 pounds.
But the Indians earned the next five of six victories to take a stranglehold on the match. Parker McKee knotted the scoreboard for Wetumpka when he won a 7-2 decision against BRHS’ Damion Billups at 113.
Xander McWilliams then gave the Indians the lead with a pin at 120; he flattened Kyle Mattox in the final seconds of the second period.
Nyshaad Hannon and Jay Nowden tangled in a competitive match at 132 but Hannon finally earned the victory for BRHS when he took down Nowden in the first 11 seconds of the third period.
But then Wetumpka answered with three straight victories.
Kyle Adams, Dawson Tadlock and Tyler Anthony all won decisions at 132, 138 and 145 pounds, respectively. Both Bobby Charsha and Devion Freeman put up good fights for Benjamin Russell in the first two bouts of Wetumpka’s short streak but they ultimately fell by three points or fewer.
Benjamin Russell responded to the Indians’ streak with three straight victories of its own. Saxon Coker and Kadarious Marbury both had wins by fall at 152 and 160, respectively, and Hezekiah Hunter nearly flattened Wetumpka’s Devin Palmer at 170 but ultimately settled for an 8-3 decision.
After falling to Wetumpka, Benjamin Russell responded well and dominated Stanhope Elmore to the tune of 46-27. The Wildcats were helped along by three Mustang forfeits but they still managed to win five of the 10 bouts on the mat.
Mattox reversed his earlier fate by scoring a ton of points en route to a 17-6 major decision over Stanhope’s Jared Cherry.
Peyton Young, Coker, Hunter and Pokey Norris all had wins by fall at 145, 152, 170 and 285, respectively. Norris’ pin was the fastest of the match; he flattened Stanhope’s Davion Brown in just 1:14.