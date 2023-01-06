Head coach Jeremy Freeman has talked all season about getting his team to be multiple — to have multiple scoring options as opposed to just one.
The Wildcats put that plan into motion on Thursday, picking up a 67-51 home victory over Talladega with four scorers in double figures.
“It was a great, great thing to get back home and play a team at home that beat us earlier in the year,” Freeman said. “It was just a good night for us.”
Quez Thompson led the scoring charge with 16 points followed by Chris Foster with 11 and Malcolm Simmons and Gabe Benton who both added 10. Corri Milliner was one point shy of double figures with nine.
“We have a lot of balance scoring, and well rounded play,” Freeman said. “Everyone contributed heavily to balance the ball around.”
Benjamin Russell jumped out to a strong lead in the game’s opening minutes, taking a 10-0 lead over the visiting Tigers.
“We got a little momentum started at the beginning of the game and that made it hard for them to adjust to us,” Freeman said. “We were able to compile that.”
Simmons and Thompson both dropped six in the opening frame, with Foster adding five. By the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats had doubled up the scoring on Talladega with a 24-12 lead.
With a sizable lead, Freeman tried to get his secondary players some run and experience, but that plan stalled as things cooled off for Benjamin Russell in the middle two quarters and the Wildcats just barely outscored the Tigers 21-20 over that stretch.
“Some things sputtered along in the second and third quarter,” Freeman said.
In the second quarter alone, Benjamin Russell went a combined 1-11 from the free throw line, a problem that Freeman does not want to see happen again.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“We went backwards at the free throw line but we will make adjustments with that,” Freeman said. “Just had a bad spurt.”
Free throw woes picked up in the third and fourth quarters, as Benjamin Russell went 9-14 from the stripe to keep the Tigers at bay.
As for what was different between the two games, Freeman said there was only one big difference between the earlier loss and Thursday’s win.
“They just beat us,” Freeman said of his team’s early December loss. “We just did not play as well as we could have that night.”
In Benjamin Russell’s more recent games, the emergence of the senior Thompson has been a huge boost for the Wildcats and their ability to score.
“We got Quez Thompson going and got him in rhythm making some great passes and scoring when necessary,” Freeman said. “It is always good to have people believe in themselves when you believe in them as well. Definitely we need people to have an outbreak. He is doing a great job of being a senior and guiding us along here, along with the help of everyone else.”
With the win, Benjamin Russell moved to 11-5 on the year before back-to-back area games next week.
The Wildcats first host area foe Calera on Tuesday, before traveling to another area game at Chilton County on Thursday.
In just a three team area, every win is vital for Freeman and his squad, as four of the next five games for Benjamin Russell are against both Calera and Chilton County.
“You want to always get that first one in the area to kind of ease your mind, as we are a three team area,” Freeman said. “It is very important we take advantage each time we play an area team because there are not many times we get to play them.”