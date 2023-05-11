The Benjamin Russell softball team saw its season come to an end Thursday afternoon in Gulf Shores.
The Wildcats, playing in the loser’s bracket of the AHSAA Class 6A South Regional, lost to Pike Road, 7-2, to end the year. Benjamin Russell went 1-2 in the regional tournament with a win over Park Crossing and losses to Spanish Fort and Pike Road.
The Wildcats had a successful season. They finished the year with a 17-25-1 overall record, finished second in area play, and earned at least one win in the regional tournament for the second year in a row.
“We’ve told them all year to compete until the end and these girls did,” head coach Jessica Johnson said. “They were in a situation where we could’ve won that game and kept going. I’m definitely proud of them. The way our record looks doesn’t indicate the kind of team we have. I’m so proud of the way they fought. They made noise down here and in the area tournament. We competed with the big teams.”
The Wildcats went 1-1 on Day 1 with a 7-1 loss to Spanish Fort and a 15-1 win over Park Crossing. In the early game against Pike Road on Thursday, Benjamin Russell was able to keep it close until the end.
Pike Road jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Wildcats kept fighting. Emily McWaters hit an RBI single to cut the lead to 3-1, and then Chloe Davis drove in a run in the fourth.
Pike Road was able to push its lead back out to three runs, 5-2, but Benjamin Russell loaded the bases in the fifth inning and threatened to score. But a ground ball off the bat of Raeleigh Caldwell bounced perfectly into the third baseman’s glove and a double play was turned, ending the threat.
Pike Road then immediately added another run in the next inning and ended Ben Russell’s chances of a comeback.
“That game right there, at 7-2, got a little bit more out of hand than it was,” Johnson said. “We had the bases loaded with one out and they turned a double play. The ball just bounced perfectly for them. In a different situation, who knows. We left 10 batters on base.”
Thursday’s loss also marks the end of the high school careers of four of Ben Russell’s players. Those four seniors are Davis, Leah Leonard, Ryann Ruffin, and Essence Smith. They have been longtime contributors to the Wildcats’ program, some starting since as early as the eighth grade.
They’ve helped the Wildcats win multiple regional games, knock off highly-ranked rivals, and put Benjamin Russell back on the statewide map.
“There’s three of these seniors who have been with me since eighth grade,” Johnson said. “You get kids like Leah who have started third base since then. Then you have someone like Essence, who had an ACL injury and couldn’t come back but still helped me out in the dugout. Those little things go so unnoticed. They’re all definitely going to be missed. They’re moving on and we’re proud to see where they go. You can’t ask for a better group of kids to coach.”