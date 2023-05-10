After dropping its first game of the regional tournament, the Benjamin Russell softball team rebounded in a big way on Wednesday.
Benjamin Russell, playing in the AHSAA Class 6A South Regional Tournament, lost its tournament opener to Spanish Fort, 7-1. The Wildcats then fell into the loser’s bracket and faced an elimination game against Park Crossing.
Benjamin Russell then pounded out 11 hits in four innings and run-ruled Park Crossing, 15-1, to advance to Thursday’s portion of the tournament.
The Wildcats will face Baldwin County at 10:45 on Thursday and must win three games to keep their season alive.
“One of the things about tournament formats is how you bounce back if you do take a loss early,” head coach Jessica Johnson said. “I think they did well making some adjustments for Game 2. We chose to do it the hard way so it’ll be a long day tomorrow. I was proud of them for the way they responded.”
Benjamin Russell wasted no time taking an early lead against Park Crossing. Lydia Montgomery walked to lead off the bottom of the first, then came around to score the first run of the game on a Leah Leonard sacrifice fly.
Raeleigh Caldwell added an RBI single, and the Wildcats led 3-0 after the first inning. They quadrupled their score in the bottom of the second, and the inning got started on a big hit from Montgomery.
Following two walks, Montgomery crushed her second home run of the season to right field and put Benjamin Russell up, 6-0.
“I think Lydia was seeing the ball really well,” Johnson said. “She’s been toying with it for a while now and she’s finally hopefully hitting her stride and will continue to do that.”
The Wildcats then added six more runs on four RBI singles from Macie Knox, Katie Davis, Arionna Ware, and Trinity McGhee.
With an early and extensive lead, Caldwell had no issues with the Park Crossing lineup in the circle. She pitched a complete game and allowed only one run on four hits while she struck out eight ThunderBird batters.
