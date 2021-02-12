The first few games of the season are officially underway for the Benjamin Russell Wildcat girls soccer program.
Before taking on Smiths Station on Feb. 9, the Wildcats had gone 344 days without a match.
“I looked at the calendar and it’d been a long time since our student athletes have been able to participate in spring sports and I’m just excited that the moment is here for them to get back out on the field and hopefully have some success this year,” coach Lee Wagoner said. “Over the past couple of days I’ve watched parents, coaches and volunteers, our Alex City Parks and Rec crew get everything prepared to put this spring season on. That says so much about the city of Alexander City and how everybody pulls together for the kids of this community, especially when we lost something last year in spring sports.”
The team is bolstered by eight seniors, but there’s more experienced players also making their return to the pitch.
“We return a lot of experienced players this year,” Wagoner said. “We’ve also got some new faces but they have been developing in our JV program over the last couple of years. It’s a large senior class this year and I’m expecting big things for them and out of them. We’ve just gotta put the work in.”
Wagoner said the seniors are the leaders and they’ll dictate the attitude of the program.
“This is a very experienced group of seniors I expect them to not only share their game knowledge but the mental grind that can be proposed to a student athlete,” Wagoner said.
The first game after the hiatus was tough for the Wildcats. It was a 9-0 loss that may have stung a bit, but Wagoner said the biggest concern is game fitness.
“The speed of the game and game fitness, being able to adapt back to that,” Wagoner said. “The season was canceled in March but we were able to have some summer workout programs. We did conditioning and weight training to keep the girls in shape, but at the same time, we haven’t had any live game action since March 12 of last year. Some of my girls play club ball which is good for them, but as a whole as us playing together, we hadn’t had it in almost a year.”
In order to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and play this season, the AHSAA released some new guidelines in January. For the Wildcats, their approach is on a different level and Wagoner says they’ve been on top of it since practicing began again.
“What we do here at our practice facilities, our boys will practice and we keep the teams separate,” Wagoner said. “Varsity guys around varsity guys, JV around JV and as the guys exit, we clear them out and then bring our girls onto the field within their respective teams. We ask that masks are worn, entering and leaving the field. Any down time during practice, masks immediately go up. We have hand sanitizer readily available and we disinfect the equipment in between practices if anything is shared. But we disinfect anything that would be shared.”
Wagoner and the Wildcats have been very meticulous about the process and his players even found a way to bubble themselves.
“It’s another layer of things we have to pay attention to but it’s worth being meticulous about it if we’re going to be able to put on a spring soccer season this year. This is something we’ve got to do for the kids, they’ve bought in wholeheartedly with it as well – doing the right thing,” Wagoner said. “They kinda isolated themselves. We didn’t even ask this but they put themselves in their own little bubble as a team because they know what they lost last year and they don’t want to see it happen again.”