Although an 84-67 loss certainly isn’t something to write home about, when it comes just two months after a 44-point defeat at the hands of the same thing, there is something to be proud of. That’s how Benjamin Russell’s boys basketball team is looking at its non-area loss to Talladega on Monday night anyway.
Although the Wildcats were defeated by nearly 20 points, it certainly wasn’t as bad as the first time around when they lost to the defending Class 5A state champion, 82-38, and what BRHS coach Jeremy Freeman was even more pleased about was how much better his team’s offense did Tuesday night.
“For us to score 18, 23 and 18 points in the (second, third and fourth) quarters, respectively, honestly, I can’t be upset,” Freeman said. “That shows we got a lot better.”
There are several factors for Benjamin Russell’s improvement since the first time it faced Talladega on Nov. 21, but the biggest one is quickness. The Wildcats have also added more scoring threats and eighth-grader Gabe Benton once again had a fantastic offensive output, putting up 29 points. Benjamin Russell’s eighth-graders, Benton, Chris Foster and Malcom Simmons, combined for 39 of the Wildcats’ 67 points.
Despite having the flu, BRHS senior Za Stowes still put up 14 points. Freeman said if he could get a more combined scoring output from Qua Howell and Desmond Bishop on the same night, he feels extremely confident the Wildcats can compete with the best of the best.
“Talladega is a very good team,” Freeman said. “They have Final Four experience. They have two guys who are all-state players and they make it real easy for themselves to score because they get in comfortable positions. Their length gave us trouble. Rebounding is going to be an Achille’s heel for us. We still have to tighten up on defensive efficiencies, but I can’t ask for any more out of everyone’s effort that contributed.”
Regardless of the loss, Freeman also said it’s important to compete against teams like Talladega and Briarwood, which the Wildcats defeated last Thursday, this late in the season because they provide important experience for what BRHS could face down the line.
“Briarwood is a more physical team and (Talladega) is more athletic and lengthy, so they were both good for us,” Freeman said. “We have good measuring sticks upon both of those. Opelika and Russell County (which are Class 6A Area 6 teams) are similar to both those teams; Opelika is more like Briarwood and Russell County is similar to Talladega.
“You have got to have that (better competition) because that prepares you for the stage of the area tournament where each possession is like the final possession. Everything has to be so secure when you’re in a one-game series.”