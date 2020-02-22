Three batters into Friday night’s game, it looked like Benjamin Russell might be in for another rough softball game.
Pinson Valley reeled off three straight hits to begin but the Wildcats quickly settled down. BRHS ace Taylor Harris induced an infield fly, a strikeout and a groundout to escape any trouble. From there, the Wildcat played a clean ballgame to earn a 2-0, five-inning win in the first game of the Central Alabama Classic.
“It did feel cleaner and it just felt better,” Benjamin Russell coach Jessica Johnson said. “We had a little bit of a rough start. It was just little things but I think they got it together. I don’t know if we were where we needed to be mentally yet in that first inning and we can’t have those innings. But the bases were loaded and we were able to get out of it without them scoring, so that was a positive.”
Getting runners on wasn’t a problem for the Wildcats (2-3) but getting them across home plate was. BRHS got at least one on in each of the four innings it got to bat, but it captalized in only one of those.
In the bottom of the fourth, Haylee Hunter led off with a double and Harris nearly knocked her in with a hard-hit ball that looked it was going over the fence. Pinson Valley’s center fielder made a diving play to stop the home run but that didn’t stop the Wildcats.
Autumn McManus drove Hunter in during the next at-bat when McManus hit a groundball to right field. Emma Tapley then kept her RBI streak going with a single to plate McManus, who had previously advanced to second on a throw.
Other than that, the Wildcats were kept off the scoreboard despite multiple chances.
“We had runners on base in every inning, so we gotta execute in those situations,” Johnson said. “I think we saw the ball real well though and had a couple walks. We had some good at-bats so we gotta build on that.”
Benjamin Russell made some changes defensively and it paid off as it finished errorless for the first time this season. Hunter was moved from catcher to third and made several good stops and throws to first in her new position.
“She looked really good,” Johnson said. “Her head is in a lot better place. She looked better in the box too and better in the field, so it was good for us to have that effort.”
After those first three hits for the Indians, Harris was nearly flawless. She didn’t give up another hit and her only blemish was a walk in the third and a hit batter in the fourth. Harris finished with three strikeouts.
“Tay pitched really well,” Johnson said. “She didn’t miss but maybe one pitch all night and only gave up (three hits), so I’m very proud of her.”
Editor’s Note: Benjamin Russell also faced Foley on the first day of the tournament but the result was not available at Outlook press time.