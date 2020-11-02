Benjamin Russell’s football game last week was canceled.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play Sylacauga in their final game of the season last Friday but unfortunately the season was cut short due to weather complications from Hurricane Zeta. The storm brought strong winds and rain overnight and in the early morning hours Thursday and many across the state and tri-county area are still without power.
Although the seniors weren’t able to hit the gridiron to play their very last game as high school players on Friday night, the Wildcats were honored with a special meal to celebrate all their accomplishments and the end of their high school careers.
“It’s impossible to express how proud I am of this group of seniors,” Benjamin Russell Quarterback Club president Scott Hardy said in a Facebook post. “They’ve dealt with more adversity than some of us will face in a lifetime. Even so, they have handled it with great class and grace.
“I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for each of you. It’s been both an honor and pleasure.”