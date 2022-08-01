Benjamin Russell senior Jamarion Whetstone finished second at the Deep South Nationals wrestling tournament over the weekend.
“I wanted gold, that is always the goal,” Whetstone said. “Overall though, this was a great weekend for me. I felt different this weekend. I felt like I got better.”
Deep South Nationals, hosted this year in Hoover, is a wrestling competition that pits top wrestlers from across the south against one another in a weekend-long bracket. 25 teams competed in the tournament in team and individual matches.
Whetstone competed individually for Alex City Elites wrestling club (ACE) in the 152 pound weight group, where he went 3-1, falling in the first place match.
“We started ACE because the closest club to us was all the way in Auburn,” Whetstone said. “I learned a lot from that first place match. I have a lot to work on. The guy I lost to was tough. It was a good match.”
In the team competition, Whetstone competed again in the 152 pound weight class, going 6-1 and earning his team 20.5 points. Whetstone’s team, Beach Bums, placed ninth out of 25.
This year was Whetstone’s second time competing in the tournament. He previously placed third overall in the 152 pound weight group in 2021.
Coming out of the weekend, Whetstone found himself covered in bandaids. He has one covering his neck from an errant scratch, and an open wound on his thumb from where he was accidentally bitten.
