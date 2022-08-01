Jamarion Whetstone
Buy Now

Jamarion Whetstone stands up after winning a match at the Deep South Nationals Sunday, July 31, 2022. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

Benjamin Russell senior Jamarion Whetstone finished second at the Deep South Nationals wrestling tournament over the weekend. 

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you