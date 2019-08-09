Season tickets for the 2019 Benjamin Russell varsity football season will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 20.
If you had 2018 season tickets, you will have the opportunity to purchase tickets at the lobby of the BRHS gym from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 20 through Aug. 22. This year, you may also purchase season tickets online at https://gofan.co/BenjaminRussell Wildcats. If you chose to purchase tickets online, you may use a credit or debit card and your tickets may be picked up at will call located at the handicap gate at the Sportplex or at the high school.
The cost for season tickets will be $60.
If you do not plan to purchase your tickets this year, please notify BRHS athletic director Pam Robinson as soon as possible. She can be reached via email at coachrob@acsk12.net.
On Aug. 28, remaining tickets will go on sale to the public. The Wildcats’ first game of the year is on the road at Beauregard on Aug. 23. They will open the home schedule Aug. 30 against Clay Central.