Benjamin Russell senior Slade Davis signed to fish collegiately for the University of Montevallo on Friday, the nation’s best fishing team the past two years running.
Davis was an integral part of Benjamin Russell winning its fifth-straight Three-River Showdown in December, and now will be taking his talents to the collegiate level.
“I am beyond excited,” Davis said. “I can’t even express how excited I am about this. I started high school bass fishing six years ago, and now here I am. I am going to the number one school to do it.”
Davis had fielded a handful of offers from schools across Alabama and around the country, but when the nation’s best team called, he immediately answered.
“I knew Montevallo would be my top choice,” Davis said. “In January, when I got that call, I just could not resist it.”
The past two seasons for Montevallo, the school has been crowned the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year, while winning second place in 2020. As of Feb. 02, Montevallo was ranked No. 1 in the nation yet again, with the season ending in May.
Coach Josh Williams has had plenty of his anglers sign before, with some still to potentially sign this year, but having Davis go 75 miles up the road to a prestigious school is a huge accomplishment for not only Davis but for the whole fishing program.
“It means a lot to our program,” Williams said. “We have had a couple guys go on to fish collegiately, but Slade is the first one that we have had that has gone on to fish somewhere that is known around the nation. To be able to have someone to fish at Montevallo is so big for our program.”
Davis and Williams cannot revel in the signing for too long, as the spring season starts next weekend. Benjamin Russell fishing will begin its second leg of its fishing season on Feb. 18 on Lake Jordan.
