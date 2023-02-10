Slade Davis signing 1
Buy Now

Slade Davis sits with his family after signing to fish for the University of Montevallo. Feb. 10, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Benjamin Russell senior Slade Davis signed to fish collegiately for the University of Montevallo on Friday, the nation’s best fishing team the past two years running.

Slade Davis signing 2
Buy Now

Benjamin Russell's Slade Davis signs to fish for the University of Montevallo on Feb. 10, 2023.
Slade Davis signing 3
Buy Now

Slade Davis smiles after signing to fish in college for the University of Montevallo on Feb. 10, 2023.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you