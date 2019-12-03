Benjamin Russell student Trey Shockley signed his National Letter of Intent to play golf with Jefferson State Community College at Shelby-Hoover.
Shockley wants to keep working on his attitude on the golf course before playing at college. ‘(I need to work on) trying not to get down on (myself), staying positive and keep working on what I’m doing,’ Shockley said.
Pictured are, from left, back row, BRHS boys golf coach Wes Tate, BRHS girls golf coach Mandi Durr, BRHS athletic director Pam Robinson, BRHS assistant principal Tracy McGee; front row, Shockley’s mother Allison Shockley, Shockley and mentor Lee Williams.